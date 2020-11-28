Heart-wrenching visuals of clashes between the protesting farmers and the police have been making headlines. The farmers marching towards the national capital, to make their voices heard, have been protesting against the Centre's amendments in the farm laws.

Amid the chaos, a heart-warming video has reportedly emerged from Haryana's Karnal which has taken the internet by storm. In the video, a large number of policemen can be seen seated and being fed by volunteers during a langar, organised by a gurudwara which is reportedly located along National Highway 1.

According to NDTV, it is still unclear if the gurudwara is connected with protesting farmers. However, it has resonated with the citizens and sparked debate on the aspects of humanity and empathy.

In the 70-second long video, more cops can be seen arriving and settling down to eat, using their riot vests as a sheet to sit.

Gurudwaras which means 'Gateway to the Guru' is the holiest and kindest worship place for the Sikhs. The community is known for its selfless 'seva' which includes hospitality and the tradition of serving free food to all; langars, or the community kitchens, through which they often feed hundreds of people without any discrimination.

Also Read: Protesting Farmers Turn Highway Into Mega Kitchen, Offer Food To Passersby, Cops