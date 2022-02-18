This 14 Year Old Has A Device That Will Alert You On Your Health

The COVID-19 pandemic locked us all inside the four walls of our homes to contain the spread of the virus. People took to bonding with their family members, learning to cook and share responsibilities; 14-year-old Harsh Bajpai found an IoT based Healthcare device that sensed primarily two vitals- Pulse Rate and Temperature and updates the data into a database every 15 seconds and alerts the caretaker/ doctor if any of the two vitals go above the average level through the EZ HEALTH App, email and call.

The Genesis Of The Idea

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Harsh said, "The problem struck my mind in the first wave of COVID. Several patients in India are still dependent on doctors for their basic needs like heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, etc. My grandmother suffers from a neurological disease, and even though we can check her vitals at home, if there is any change in her parents, my parents had to come to take her to the doctor".

Harsh made the product EZ health, a WiFi-connected database, so they can monitor their patients' health even if the doctor is far away but has a wifi connection. While explaining to us about his product, Harsh explained, "In case the patient's temperature surpasses the normal body temperature mark, and the heart rate crosses the 140 beats per minute mark, an email notification alert and a phone call would be placed to the doctor to alert him".

No Need Of Having The App On The Phone

The doctor and the patient need not necessarily have the app on their phones. The database could be accessed in the browser and the app; however, there is no urgent need of having the app on the phone for the calls that would notify the doctor.

Further, Harsh elaborated, "This product can be used from anywhere in the world, and doctors can check the patient's vitals sitting anywhere globally because, in my project, the microcontroller used by me is NodeMCU. NodeMCU is a wifi board that uses wifi to transfer and receive data. The combination of wifi and the internet made the range of this system unlimited. As it runs through wifi, he can make use of IoT. I used IoT for two things: the update and alert features of his product. It currently senses two vitals: Pulse Rate and Temperature, and updates the data into a database every 15 seconds. It can also alert the caretaker or doctor if any of the two vitals go above normal through email. Once the product is taken to the market, it will be a beneficial product for the doctors as well as for the patients, and it can be easily implemented in hospitals also".

Harsh dedicated months to just researching more about the components used in the device and alternatives to make it more user-friendly. The 14-year-old worked single-handedly to develop the technology.

Several Stages Of Product Development

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Harsh explained that the development of the product was divided into three main stages: the ideation stage, the product development stage, and finally, the testing stage. He mentioned, "Initially, I met a few people and asked them if the problem exists and if there is a need for the product, and the response was very positive from most of the respondents. In the first phase, I found the problems that needed to be solved. Then, I started conceptualizing the solution".

In the second stage, Harsh undertook the research and development to understand the technology and develop the design of the product. He deeply went through several research papers about healthcare devices. In the initial stages of the project, Harsh said that he was connected to some professors in IIT Guwahati who helped and directed him in his endeavour.

While talking about the product design and size, Harsh said that the initial blueprint of the product was in a big box, but the current design of the product is so handy and portable that it could be fitted inside a pocket. The product is currently under the testing phase, and Harsh is preparing more copies of the same while simultaneously working on the feedback he receives from people.

Challenges And Achievements With The Product

While discussing the challenges he faced, Harsh told The Logical Indian, "Since I am not exposed to a lot of coding and the technology, I had to understand the sensors and the science behind them because I was aiming to make a product from scratch". Secondly, the next challenge was to pitch the product in front of those who understood its need. I pitched it in nearly seven competitions, but he could not present the idea well because of a lack of exposure in the field.

A team from the career accelerator platform Clever Harvey helped Harsh understand the market strategy and educated him on points to keep in mind to give an appealing presentation to the investors. The edtech platform also provided him with a seed fund to improvise his project.

While talking about his achievements, 14-year-old Harsh said, "EZ Health has got seven international awards among eleven countries, and I was the only one representing India. The product also got selected in the top 20 products of the TechExpo, the annual technical fest of IIT Guwahati. Moreover, it was one of the Atal Tinkering Lab Marathon 2021. In the last few months, the project was also shortlisted for part of the Startup Incubator Program by Clever Harvey, and the expert panel of Clever Harvey monitored their business ideas".

Also Read: Jharkhand Police Takes Action Against 100 People For Spreading Fake Video