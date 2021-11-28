All section
Perseverance Pays Off! Labourer From Rajasthan Cracks NEET In Third Attempt

Image Credit: India Today

Uplifting
Perseverance Pays Off! Labourer From Rajasthan Cracks NEET In Third Attempt

Rajasthan,  28 Nov 2021 10:06 AM GMT

Hansram Patel from Barmer had a hard life growing up. Having lost his father when he was in Class 7, he had to start providing for his family. However, he managed to beat all odds and cleared the exams in his third attempt.

The saying there is no substitute for hard work and dedication and Hansram Patel, a labourer from Barmer district in Rajasthan, is a prime example of that. He cleared NEET in the third attempt with an All India Rank of 9,210 and OBC category rank of 3,4.50

"I want to treat cancer patients for free, "he told India Today.

Third Time's The Charm?

Patel had to take on the responsibility of his family from a very young age due to his father's demise when he was in Class 7. To make ends meet, he started working as a labourer to look after his mother, a physically challenged elder brother and two sisters.

After studying in a school in his village up till Class 10, his maternal uncle's support gave him a chance to pursue his higher secondary education in Jodhpur. His uncle encouraged him to attempt NEET. In his first attempt in 2019, he scored 493. In his second attempt, he scored 595 and fell short by 10 marks of securing a Government seat. In his third attempt he scored 627 marks out of 700. His dream is to become an oncologist and wants to provide free cancer treatment.

This year, in total, 16.14 lakh candidates registered for the NEET 2021 examination and over 95 per cent of registered candidates appeared for the test at over 3,800 centres.

Also Read: In A First, Drone Delivers Medicine To Remote Village In Meghalaya

