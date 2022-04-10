Unity Is Strength! Gujarat Temple Welcomes Muslims To Break Their Ramzan Fast

India's current situation is communally charged. With Navratri and Ramzan coinciding, many regions have witnessed incidents that have divided the Hindus and Muslims. The hate-mongering vigilantes are doing their very best to drive a wedge in the nation's secular fabric, which is evident in the recent instances targeting the minority communities.

However, all hope is not lost. Specific scenarios around the country restore our faith in humanity as they promote communal harmony. An example of this was seen in Gujarat, where a temple welcomed Muslims to break their Ramzan fast on its premises and set a lovely example.

Setting Example For Communal Harmony

The Varanda Vir Maharaj Temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district invited around 100 Muslims to offer their Maghrib namaz and break their fast inside the establishment. The temple holds a special significance for the Dalvana village in the district as it has existed for 1200 years. Also, this is the first time that the temple has offered to host the Iftar for the Muslim villagers.

According to The Indian Express, the temple authorities arranged for fruits, dates and sherbet for the occasion.

Pankaj Thakar, the temple priest, told, "Often, the dates of Hindu and Muslim festivals clash, and we ensure that the villagers help in each of them. I welcomed the Maulana Sahib of our local mosque."

'An Emotional Moment'

The Dalvana village is known for fostering brotherhood between its communities. The Census 2011 reports that the village's population is 2500, with communities such as Rajput, Patel, Prajapati, Devipujak and the Muslims. The Muslims are known for helping their Hindu brethren during festivals such as Ram Navami and Holi.

A local Muslim businessman named Wasim Khan called it an 'emotional moment.'

He said, "Our village is known for brotherhood among communities, and we have also worked shoulder to shoulder with our Hindu brothers in their festivals. This time, the gram panchayat approached both Hindu and Muslim community leaders and gave them a proposal that we should break the fast together at the temple."

The current political climate has encouraged extreme polarisation between different religions. With constant attacks on the Muslim community, this story from Gujarat sets a beautiful example of communal harmony. Therefore, it gives us hope that there is still humanity around us and it is not driven by hate.

