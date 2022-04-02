Braveheart! Gujarat Teen Foils Robbery Bid All By Herself, Gets 24 Stitches On Hand

In a daring move, an 18-year-old girl in Gujarat's Surat city has fought off armed assailants all by herself and managed to foil the robbery bid in her house. The incident occurred at Ram Kabir Society in the Chalthan area under Kadodara GIDC police station limits. Riya Swain, a first-year college student, was awake for her exam preparation when she heard some noises in the backside of her house around 1:30 am on March 30.

The teenager did not initially pay attention to the noise as her house had no electricity. Within seconds, she was shocked to see a man holding a knife in his hands standing right in front of her.



"Even before I could react, the assailant climbed over the bed and put the knife on my throat," The Times of India quoted the girl as saying.



Soon, two more robbers entered the room, and one of them tried to attack her younger sister, who was sleeping.

During the scuffle, Riya managed to push the knife away from her but slashed her left hand in the process. However, she managed to pull her sister near her, who by then had woken up.

"I then started shouting for help," she recalled.

Riya, who got 24 stitches on her hand, said that she did not lose hope or courage that she could save herself and her sister and also prevent the theft.



The youngster not only pushed the robbers away, but her screaming brought in her mother, who too joined in to help. Seeing all of the family members awake, the thieves escaped from the house.



According to police officials, the thieves are yet to be identified. "They could not steal any valuables and escaped with a mobile phone only," a police officer in Kadodara GIDC police station said.



Police have collected CCTV footage of the area and are working to identify the accused.



No FIR Till 18 Hours

It took almost 18 hours for the Kadodara GIDC police to register an FIR of the incident. Cops claimed that the victim was under treatment, due to which the FIR registration got delayed.

Also Read: India Post Launches Maharashtra's 1st E-Vehicles Batch For Doorstep Parcel Delivery