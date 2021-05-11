Gujarat: One Call By School Teacher Adds 10 COVID-19 ICU Beds In Govt Hospital

Rajiv Darji, a school teacher on COVID duty in Varthu Primary School, Modasa, called one of his students to inquire about his health. But little did he know that his phone call would start a movement to raise funds to increase ICU beds at a government hospital.

The drive raised ₹18.4 lakhs in less than a day, which eventually led to the addition of 10 ICU beds at a government hospital in Modasa.

When Darji called Krishna Kharedi, one of his students from Isari village in Aravalli district in Gujarat, she sounded forlorn, and her voice trembled. Darji had called her as a part of his COVID duty of enquiring about his home quarantined students, reported The Times of India.

The girl told Darji that her father had tested positive and was told to get admitted to a hospital. Unfortunately, there were no beds available.

"He came to me the next day and said that we all are so helpless in this unusual crisis, but we should do something about it," said Smita Patel, the District Education Officer in Aravalli.

After discussions, funds were raised as townsfolk and villagers donated money for ICU beds. As soon as the word was out that funds are needed to add ICU beds at the government hospital, people started donating.

"In a span of 24 hours, about ₹18.45 lakhs were raised," said Rakesh Patel, the office superintendent of Sarvajanik Prathmik Hospital, where ten new beds had been readied with the money donated and will soon take patients with them. The hospital has 120 beds, of which 16 had ICU facility with BiPAP machines. With the donations, now there are 26 ICU beds.

Krishna Kharedi, whose words moved Darji and led to a movement, lost her father to COVID. She said that the ICU beds are crucial to save lives and had come at a much-needed time in Modasa.