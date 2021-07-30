Nanu Savaliya, a farmer from the Una town of Gir-Somnath district in Gujarat, had lost one eye during childhood and could only see in one eye. However, when Cyclone Tauktae struck Gujarat coast in May, the 69-year-old farmer lost the only eye he had.

Savaliya was working in the field when a sharp metallic object carried by the strong wind, triggered by Cyclone Tautkae, pierced his eye, threatening him with complete blindness for the rest of his life. His family had lost all hopes. However, the doctors in the Netralaya Hospital in Ahmedabad did not give up on him. They performed a complicated surgery and miraculously brought the gift of sight back into Savaliya's life.

"His cornea was torn and had vitreous haemorrhage along with traumatic cataract," Dr Partha Rana of Netralaya Hospital, who performed the surgery, told The Times of India. He further said that Savaliya's situation was very delicate, and three doctors were required to perform as many surgeries since multiple parts of Savaliya's eye were damaged.

Use Of 3D Technology Helped Doctors

The doctors used 3-D technology to perform the delicate surgery, which helped them see the interiors of the eye almost 100 times magnified. The doctors kept Savaliya under observation for two months. On July 26, the doctors declared that Savaliya had regained his vision, lost in the Cyclone Tauktae.

Dr Rana noted that such surgeries are not rare but difficult. The use of 3-D technology helped the doctors perform the surgeries in one sitting, he said. He added that he was glad Svaliya had regained his vision.

Savaliya said that he had thought that he would go completely blind. The 69-year-old noted that he had first gone to Amreli, then Dhandhuka and then finally went to Ahmedabad for his treatment."It's a miracle that I can see again," Savaliya added.

