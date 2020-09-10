US: Grocery Store Hires 46-Yr-Old Woman Who Slept In Their Parking Lot

In a heartwarming gesture, a grocery store in Tennesee, USA, has hired a homeless woman who used to sleep in their parking lot. Ms Williams, who had battled drug addiction and abuse, had begun living out of her car.

"I would lean my seat all the way back so no one would see me because, you know, I knew I wasn't supposed to be there," Williams said.

This continued until Williams met Kroger hiring manager Jackie Vandal, who told her about a job fair.

"You get a feel if someone's sincere or if they're just trying to get a job to say they got one and then quit a month later," Vandal said. "She was very sincere."

Williams, 46, was hired on the day of the job fair soon after she filled the application form online, with Vandal's help.

Williams, who has been working at Kroger for ten months now, is now getting her own apartment. Hearing the news, one of her customers decided to donate some of his assets, and reached out to the East Nashville community to do the same, NDTV reported.

"I was sleeping in a parking lot and looking for something to eat," Williams said.

"Now, all my babies here love me," she added. "No one abuses me, and no one calls me dumb and stupid. For the first time in my life, I finally got peace."

