Delhi Leads Way In Sustainable Transportation, To Get Blue & Pink E-Autos

Blue and pink electric autos will roam around the streets of Delhi within two months, along with the green and yellow CNG three-wheelers. Nearly 1,400 of these e-autos, which will be pink in colour, will be reserved for women drivers.

To begin with, the Delhi government has set up an e-auto fair at two locations to attract more people to this greener of transport. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, on Monday, October 25, inaugurated the seven-day electric auto-rickshaw mela at the Institute of Driving, Training, and Research (IDTR) in Sarai Kale Khan. It will be held between 9 am and 4 am each day and will continue till October 31. A similar fair is also being held at IDTR Loni, The Indian Express reported.

Such a joy to witness Transport Minister @kgahlot inaugurate first ever E-auto Mela in Delhi and interact with multiple women drivers looking forward to buying their first autos. With 4000+ E-autos hitting the streets, Delhi is going to see a big change in the next 2-3 months! pic.twitter.com/7GFo1YMrI4 — Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) October 25, 2021





आज मैंने दिल्ली में 25 से 31 अक्टूबर तक चलने वाले ई-ऑटो मेले का शुभारंभ किया। सराय काले खां और लोनी आईडीटीआर में आयोजित इस मेले में ई-ऑटो से जुड़ी सभी जानकारियां उपलब्ध हैं। CM @ArvindKejriwal के मार्गदर्शन में हम दिल्ली को ईवी कैपिटल बनाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। pic.twitter.com/QaX0zG2qr3 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 25, 2021

"Visiting prospective auto drivers of the national capital will be able to see and drive all available models of e-autos and explore loan terms. E-Auto manufacturers Mahindra, Piaggio, ETO Motors, Saarthi,alternatives and financiers like Bajaj Fincorp, Mahindra Finance, Convergence Energy Services Limited are participating in the fair. Experts at the mela will also guide applicants on how to register these autos. In another two months, these autos will start running on Delhi roads," a statement issued by the Transport Department stated.



Largest Number Of E-Autos In Any Indian City

With this initiative, the national capital intends to induct the largest number of e-autos in any city in the country, Gahlot said, according to Hindustan Times.



"I appeal to not just auto drivers, but all license holders of LMVs (light motor vehicles) in Delhi to visit and learn the benefits of getting an e-auto. They can also take a drive and see the e-autos by themselves," he added.



The campaign, which is in accordance with Delhi's electric vehicle (EV) policy, has a total of 4,261 e-auto permits in the city. At least 1,406 (33%) are reserved for women applicants. The online registration is open till November 1.



Anyone with a valid driving licence for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or Three-Seater auto-rickshaws (TSR) can register. The applicant should be a resident of Delhi with an Aadhaar card having a Delhi address. In addition, the applicant will have to obtain a Public Service Vehicle badge within 45 days of the draw of allotment. Applicants can visit transport.delhi.gov.in to apply and can call the 1076 helpline number for any assistance.

