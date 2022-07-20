Here To Assist! Hyderabad Traffic Police Facilitate Transport Of Live Organs In Record Time

An ambulance covered a distance of 21 KM in 23 minutes carrying the living organs (heart) on July 17 between two hospitals in Hyderabad. The ambulance left Kamineni hospital in LB Nagar to reach Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. Meanwhile, another ambulance carrying lungs covered the distance of 18 kms in 23 minutes from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet Secunderabad, said the joint commissioner of traffic, Hyderabad city.

Appreciation And Applauds

Hyderabad and Rachakonda Traffic Police's efforts in transporting live organs (Heart and Lungs) were applauded by the management of Kamineni, Apollo and KIMS Hospitals as it would help save precious lives. The hospital management thanked the traffic police for their help.

According to The Print, in 2022, Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport 21 times. In May 2022, the Hyderabad traffic police coordinated with Cyberabad traffic police to create a green corridor from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad (Telangana) to KIMS Hospital Begumpet, Hyderabad.

The ambulance, which left the airport at 07:28 AM, reached the hospital at 07:55 AM, thus covering a distance of 35 km in 27 minutes. Green corridors have saved many lives in different parts of the country. In January 2022, a green corridor built in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, saved a patient's life. For this, the ambulance covered a distance of 23 km in 15 minutes.

It saved another patient's life by transporting a brain-dead patient's kidney. In Nasik, Maharashtra green corridor created by the police helped the organs reach their destination in 15 minutes, and two people got a new life.

What Is Green Corridor

A green corridor is a system that transports vital organs from one place to another in less time. In this system, the traffic departments of two areas cooperate to create a particular route where all the traffic signals are turned green. This way, about 60 to 70 per cent of the time is saved by providing the transporting vehicle with a smooth passage. A green corridor offers a better chance of saving lives since the sooner an organ is transplanted, the higher the chances of success.

