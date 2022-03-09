Grammarly To Donate Its Russian Profits Since 2014 In Ukraine's Support

Recently, Grammarly has decided to extend its support for Ukraine in the country's ongoing conflict against Russia. The platform will donate all the money made in Russia to the non-profit organisations that are helping the Ukrainian people. "Over the coming weeks, Grammarly will donate $5 million to organisations and funds defending and supporting the people of Ukraine," said the tweet, with a picture that said 'Grammarly Stands With Ukraine.'





Over the coming weeks, Grammarly will donate $5 million to organizations and funds defending and supporting the people of Ukraine.



We wholeheartedly #StandWithUkraine, and we invite you to do the same. Here are some immediate ways to help: https://t.co/6AcrWpay4I pic.twitter.com/3P0FqFNTuH — Grammarly (@Grammarly) March 1, 2022





According to Fortune, the company wants to stay true to its Ukrainian roots and donate net revenues generated in Russia since 2014, the year Vladimir Putin decided to invade the Crimean peninsula. Along with that, Grammarly has suspended its services in Russia and Belarus as a sign of support to the war-torn country. On March 4, the app announced its decision to support the country. The tweet said, "We are a product with a message that provides resources for helping the people of Ukraine."





As we #StandWithUkraine, we are updating our product with a message that provides resources for helping the people of Ukraine. We have also suspended our service in Russia and Belarus.



Learn more: https://t.co/6AcrWpay4I pic.twitter.com/7novRVnX0X — Grammarly (@Grammarly) March 4, 2022

'We Stand With Ukraine'

Grammarly shared a press statement at the beginning of March where they showed resentment towards the Russian invasion. "We are a company with a deep connection to Ukraine. Grammarly was founded in Ukraine; our co-founders are from Ukraine, and we have many team members who call it their home. The Russian attacks are horrific atrocities and have caused immense suffering, fear and heartbreak," said the company,

Apart from them donating money, Grammarly listed organisations working for the Ukrainian welfare, such as Red Cross Alive, The 'Come Back Alive' Fund, Ukraine Armed Forces, Nova Ukraine, Razom and Ukraine Humanitarian Assistance Account. The donation amounts match up to that of the business big-wigs such as JP Morgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, Accenture, etc.

For the unversed, Grammarly was founded in 2009 by Max Lytvyn, Alex Shevchenko and Dmytro Lyder, who are Ukrainians. The company has joined in others globally who have suspended their services in Russia to protest against its unlawful invasion of a sovereign country.

Also Read: With Russia-Ukraine At War, Here Are The Lessons For India





