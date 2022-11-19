All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Graduate Chaiwali Rebuilds Tea Stall After Patna Municipality Confiscates Her Shop For Second Time

Image Credits: Instagram 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Graduate Chaiwali' Rebuilds Tea Stall After Patna Municipality Confiscates Her Shop For Second Time

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Bihar,  19 Nov 2022 7:08 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Priyanka Gupta, more famously known as the 'Graduate Chaiwali', had her tea stall confiscated by the Municipal Corporation twice. Not giving up hope, the economics graduate cum entrepreneur has built back her stall.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Priyanka Gupta, also known as the Graduate Chaiwali from Bihar, recently posted a video that instantly garnered the attention of netizens. The economics graduate, who had set up her own tea stall as an entrepreneurial venture, had decided to leave behind her business after the Patna Municipal Corporation authorities confiscated her stall for the second time.

Talking about the hardships of being a woman entrepreneur, she narrates that the Bihar authorities had taken away her stall without explanation. The video instantly went viral, and support began pouring in, after which the authorities reportedly gave her a space to reinstall the tea shop.

Internet Fame Brought Back The Small Business

Priyanka had attracted a decent crowd right from when she set up her stall near the Patna Women's college. Her initiative was lauded by many social media users and was the talk of the town for the longest time.

However, a recent video that was posted by Priyanka showed the ugly side of being an entrepreneur in the state. In the video, Priyanka can be seen crying and narrating how her stall was confiscated for no reason for the second time. She alleged that the Patna municipality seized her stall despite her having obtained the necessary permissions for setting up the business.

Talking about the hardships she has had to face, she says, "I thought I could stand on my own feet here by doing something of my own. But this is Bihar. Here the dignity of women is limited to the kitchen." She concluded the video by stating that she is closing down her business due to the system. Soon enough, the video went viral and, according to a report by the FirstPost, nudged the authorities to sort a place for her to park her stall.

Moving Ahead With Support

Earlier Priyanka's stall was reportedly seized as a part of an anti-encroachment campaign. Reaching out to Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and a few others with the request to restore her stall, she had gotten her business back and running.

After this, Priyanka claims to have secured a vending license from the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) and permission from the Commissioner of the PMC, despite which her cart was removed for the second time. As the internet support drove her back to rebuilding her business, she took down the viral video and expressed that she would not lose hope as an entrepreneur.

Also Read: Meet Priyanka Gupta; Economics Graduate Turned 'Chaiwali', Who Started A Tea Stall In Patna

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Patna Municipal Corporation 
Graduate chaiwali 
Tea Stall 
Women Entrepreneurs 

Must Reads

Trademark Registration In The Metaverse Needs Proper Legislation: Know More
'Committed To Bring Reforms': In A First, Tamil Nadu DGP Dines With Prisoners, Sets Example For Officials
'Graduate Chaiwali' Rebuilds Tea Stall After Patna Municipality Confiscates Her Shop For Second Time
On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Meet These Changemakers Who Are Transforming India
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X