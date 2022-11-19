'Graduate Chaiwali' Rebuilds Tea Stall After Patna Municipality Confiscates Her Shop For Second Time

Priyanka Gupta, also known as the Graduate Chaiwali from Bihar, recently posted a video that instantly garnered the attention of netizens. The economics graduate, who had set up her own tea stall as an entrepreneurial venture, had decided to leave behind her business after the Patna Municipal Corporation authorities confiscated her stall for the second time.

Talking about the hardships of being a woman entrepreneur, she narrates that the Bihar authorities had taken away her stall without explanation. The video instantly went viral, and support began pouring in, after which the authorities reportedly gave her a space to reinstall the tea shop.

Internet Fame Brought Back The Small Business

Priyanka had attracted a decent crowd right from when she set up her stall near the Patna Women's college. Her initiative was lauded by many social media users and was the talk of the town for the longest time.

However, a recent video that was posted by Priyanka showed the ugly side of being an entrepreneur in the state. In the video, Priyanka can be seen crying and narrating how her stall was confiscated for no reason for the second time. She alleged that the Patna municipality seized her stall despite her having obtained the necessary permissions for setting up the business.

Talking about the hardships she has had to face, she says, "I thought I could stand on my own feet here by doing something of my own. But this is Bihar. Here the dignity of women is limited to the kitchen." She concluded the video by stating that she is closing down her business due to the system. Soon enough, the video went viral and, according to a report by the FirstPost, nudged the authorities to sort a place for her to park her stall.

Moving Ahead With Support

Earlier Priyanka's stall was reportedly seized as a part of an anti-encroachment campaign. Reaching out to Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and a few others with the request to restore her stall, she had gotten her business back and running.

After this, Priyanka claims to have secured a vending license from the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) and permission from the Commissioner of the PMC, despite which her cart was removed for the second time. As the internet support drove her back to rebuilding her business, she took down the viral video and expressed that she would not lose hope as an entrepreneur.

Also Read: Meet Priyanka Gupta; Economics Graduate Turned 'Chaiwali', Who Started A Tea Stall In Patna