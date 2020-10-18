'GoPink' Women-Only Cab Service Picks Up Pace In Bengaluru Once Again

"Our business is picking up now, particularly the last three months, and my drivers are extremely busy," said Anuradha Udayshankar, the co-founder,of GoPink.

As the lockdown regulations disrupted the domestic flight operations all over the country, the cab services were affected by the reduced passengers. With the flights beginning to operate from May, the business of cab services picked up, especially for GoPink.

The increasing women flyers at the Bengaluru airport is a good signal for the women-only taxi services named GoPink. The cab service that is highly popular among the women flying to and from Bengaluru is now seeing much better days in contrast to the crisis it was facing in the first quarter of this financial year.

In contrast to the male cab drivers of taxis operating the airport who have to wait for hours to get customers, the women worked cab drivers run at least four to five trips daily. Apart from this, they are even getting requests for travel to locations outside Bengaluru,reported The New Indian Express .

Started in 2019 and completely operated by women, GoPink has gained the trust of the female travellers in the city. They don't have to worry about anything.

The cabs are fitted with GPS, panic buttons, Mobile Data terminal devices, as well as Pepper, sprays to ensure the safety of both the driver and the passenger. Women, senior citizens and children are taken on board for this service. Besides pre-booking of taxis, spot booking too is also permitted by GoPink.

Earlier, they used to operate 24x7, but in the absence of most international flights, it now operates from 5.30 am to midnight and sometimes.

Though the business is not anywhere near to what used to be before, the cab services owner is hopeful of better times ahead. With the easing of lockdown rules, traffic is picking up with each passing month with the increase in the number of passengers.

She also shared that more women drivers are showing a willingness to join their workforce. They're taking all necessary health and safety protocol in the wake of COVID-19. The vehicle is sanitised before every trip to ensure passenger safety.

Masks are worn, and physical distancing is maintained. Till date, none of their drivers has tested positive for COVID-19. Except for the first national lockdown, they have been operating daily. The women drivers are adhering to all the norms laid down for prevention from coronavirus.