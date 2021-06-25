Good Move! Prasar Bharati Goes 100% Paperless, Reduces 45% Expenditure

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has gone 100 per cent paperless with all its centres functioning as e-offices. On Thursday, June 24, it said that 577 centres and over 22,000 employees have embraced e-office operations and the organisation has gone paperless in less than two years.

"With the vision to make Prasar Bharati operations more efficient and paperless, e-Office was introduced in August 2019. Of 577 Prasar Bharati centres across the country, 10 per cent adopted e-Office in 2019 (Aug – Dec), 74 per cent in 2020 and the remaining 16 per cent have joined by June 18, 2021," an official statement added.

.@prasarbharati goes paperless with 100% adoption of e-Office



Of 577 Prasar Bharati centers across the country, 10% adopted e-Office in 2019 (Aug – Dec), 74% in 2020, and the remaining 16% have joined by June 18, 2021



Read: https://t.co/Nr2ghUt0D8 pic.twitter.com/jyaI7x8gNw — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 24, 2021

In 2019, out of the 577 centers, 10 per cent had adopted the digital mode of operation. By 2020, it was up to 74 per cent. The remaining 16 per cent joined by June 18, 2021.

The broadcaster said that e-office turned beneficial especially during the pandemic. From enhancing transparency in the work to the availability of files, the transition helped increase efficiency. Data from different departments are also easily accessible.

Anuradha Agrawal, Additional Director General (Tech), Prasar Bharati, said that the organisation decided to adopt an e-office mode in 2019. Remote working was practically new and then after COVID, this mode helped the team continue their work even when everyone was at home. She said that the data was made available and every member could complete their daily work smoothly.



She stated that the pandemic did not affect even one per cent of their work.

45% Expenditure Saved

The broadcaster said that the initiative saved the organisation's expenditure on paper by 45 per cent between August 2019 and June 2021.

Apart from reducing carbon footprint, paperless work also enhanced the COVID safety during the pandemic through remote working and work from home, thus reducing the chances of infections, the statement added.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Aims To Provide Free Tap Water To 22 Lakh Families This Year



