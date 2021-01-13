Uplifting

Golden Globe Race: Indian Navy Veteran Abhilash Tommy Ready To Conquer Ocean, Seeks Financial Help

Earlier in 2018, Tommy survived a mishap during the Golden Globe Race. He received appreciation for displaying his will power in getting over the accident and still continuing with his service.

13 Jan 2021
Image Credits: Twitter/ Abhilash Tommy

Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tommy, who was the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe solo in a yacht, announced his early retirement to prepare for Golden Globe Race, a daredevil ocean race with basic sailing equipment.

Back in 2018, when Tommy participated in the GGR, he survived a mishap. His vessel got damaged after getting caught up in rough weather in the South Indian Ocean. He suffered a severe spinal injury and had to undergo a surgery.

In 2018 Tommy had built a retro boat for the race that got damaged. This time he seeks to buy a second-hand boat and take it to the ocean to get a hang of it before the race. Tommy is now looking for sponsors to continue with his practice for the race. "For me to do the race, all I need is money and I am looking for sponsors," said Tommy as reported by The Hindu.

After recovering from his injuries, Tommy was declared fit for flying and sailing.

A resident of Kerala, the 41-year-old sailor has been a recipient of many honours namely Kirti Chakra and Nao Sena Medal and several other prestigious awards. He was applauded for displaying his will power and continuing with his services even after the 2018 mishap during the race.

Also, Tommy thanked the naval fraternity as he had carried on many successful voyages during his service.

