Giving Back To Roots: NRI Helps 3,700 Kerala Kids Acquire Different Ways Of Education, Learning

Finland-based Non-Resident Indian Unnikrishnan Kurup is contributing to his roots uniquely. Kurup has tried to bring the best practices to his hometown, Kerala.

In 2019, he launched Venture Village, a startup focusing primarily on children learning core skills covering the economy, sustainability, working life, society and entrepreneurship. The programmes are inspired by the Finnish Education System and are customisable, The Better India reported.

So far, the startup has taught nearly 3,700 students across 25 schools in the state, helping them understand different topics, including environment, sustainability etc.

"Our focus points were educating children from a very young age in subjects such as sustainability, environment, work-life balance, entrepreneurship, personal health and hygiene, to name a few. The teaching methodologies we used were mainly based on tried and tested Finnish teaching methods like learning by doing, play and learn, for acquiring 21st-century life skills," the media quoted Kuruk as saying.

"While my bread and butter comes from the company I co-founded, Venture Village is my way of giving back to Kerala," he added.

Kurup co-founded the company with Dr Anup and has reportedly designed the venture to be a not-for-profit-social enterprise. It has been successful so far. Kuruk says that the teaching techniques in Finland, which is considered to be the happiest country in the world, are very comprehensive.

The students can choose elective subjects from Class IV and are taught behavioural skills, including social media responsibilities, that involve bullying on social media and learning to identify fake news. The programme also teaches life skills to children, vocational courses such as carpentry, textiles, cooking, baking, etc.

The programs were conducted in-person through 2019, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they shifted to the virtual world.

Students enrolling for one of the programmes via their school will have to shell out ₹4,000 annually. The startup looks forward to expanding in other states besides Kerala.

