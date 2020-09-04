US: Online Fundraiser Raises $1,40,000 For Schoolgirls Using Restaurant WiFi To Do Homework

Sumanti Sen
"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."
Photographs of two schoolgirls using a fast food restaurant's free WiFi to do their homework has prompted an online fundraiser to raise more than $1,40,000 for them. The photos show the two girls sitting in the parking lot of a Taco Bell outlet in California.
Reportedly, the girls were using Taco Bell's free WiFi to complete schoolwork.
"My mom sent me this picture today. These two young girls were looking for a place with WiFi to do their school work so they sat near Taco Bell to connect to the free WiFi," wrote the Instagram user who shared the picture online. "A lot of us don't have to worry about having a proper WiFi connection or a quiet place to work from home. Every student from preschool through college should have free access to reliable WiFi especially now."
View this post on Instagram
My mom sent me this picture today. These 2 young girls were looking for a place with WiFi to do their school work so they sat near Taco Bell to connect to the free WiFi. A lot of us don't have to worry about having a proper WiFi connection or a quiet place to work from home. Every student from preschool through college should have free access to reliable WiFi especially now. What can we do as a community to pull together for students who need something as simple as WiFi in order to succeed? Please share and tag people in our community who can help. UPDATE: THE GIRLS WERE IDENTIFIED BY THEIR SCHOOL DISTRICT AND GIVEN HOTSPOTS! I'M SURE THERE ARE OTHER CHILDREN IN NEED, I AM HOPING THEY ALL GET THE TOOLS THEY NEED! IF LOCAL BUSINESSES WOULD LIKE TO DONATE THEIR SPACE TO SET UP OUTDOOR INTERNET CAFES, PLEASE LET ME KNOW. I WOULD LOVE TO HELP RALLY UP SUPPLIES AND MAN POWER! I ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO REACH OUT TO YOUR OWN COMMUNITIES TO HELP STUDENTS IN YOUR AREA PLEASE CHECK OUT THE UPDATE ON THE FALSE POLICE ALLEGATIONS MADE BY A REPOSTER OF THIS PICTURE! DO HOMEWORK BEFORE YOU DONATE TO ANYONE. UNFORTUNATELY THERE IS QUESTIONABLE BEHAVIOR. HOPING THAT THOSE HELPING HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS. 😞 Although I appreciate it, please don't follow my page. It's only public for now because of this picture but I will be erasing all new followers. #freewifi #salinas #equityineducation #socialinjustice #socialinequality #educationmatters #wififorall #educationforall #salinascalifornia #digitaldivide #cometogether #communitylove #ittakesavillage #saveourkids #dosomething
The two girls have been identified as students of Salinas City Elementary School District. District officials provided an Internet hotspot to the girls' family after the photos went viral, NDTV reported.
"Our district became aware of a post that is circulating on social media," said Richard Gebin, public relations officer for the Salinas City Elementary School District (SCESD). "We immediately identified the students belonging to SCESD, and since then, have provided the family with a hotspot so that our students can safely access classroom instruction from home. We are aware of connectivity concerns and we have placed additional orders for hotspots to address the digital divide."
Also Read: Bihar Farmer Drives 300 Km from Nalanda To Ranchi To Ensure Daughter Appears For JEE Exam
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.