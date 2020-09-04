US: Online Fundraiser Raises $1,40,000 For Schoolgirls Using Restaurant WiFi To Do Homework

Photographs of two schoolgirls using a fast food restaurant's free WiFi to do their homework has prompted an online fundraiser to raise more than $1,40,000 for them. The photos show the two girls sitting in the parking lot of a Taco Bell outlet in California.

Reportedly, the girls were using Taco Bell's free WiFi to complete schoolwork.

"My mom sent me this picture today. These two young girls were looking for a place with WiFi to do their school work so they sat near Taco Bell to connect to the free WiFi," wrote the Instagram user who shared the picture online. "A lot of us don't have to worry about having a proper WiFi connection or a quiet place to work from home. Every student from preschool through college should have free access to reliable WiFi especially now."

The two girls have been identified as students of Salinas City Elementary School District. District officials provided an Internet hotspot to the girls' family after the photos went viral, NDTV reported.



"Our district became aware of a post that is circulating on social media," said Richard Gebin, public relations officer for the Salinas City Elementary School District (SCESD). "We immediately identified the students belonging to SCESD, and since then, have provided the family with a hotspot so that our students can safely access classroom instruction from home. We are aware of connectivity concerns and we have placed additional orders for hotspots to address the digital divide."

