All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Friendship Bridge: Army Constructs 37-Feet-Long Steel Bridge Within 2 Weeks In Jammu & Kashmir

Image Credit- Twitter/ PRO Defence Jammu

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Friendship Bridge': Army Constructs 37-Feet-Long Steel Bridge Within 2 Weeks In Jammu & Kashmir

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Jammu and Kashmir,  28 Sep 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The bridge is constructed in the Ramban district to enhance the connectivity of remote portions across the Mahu-Mangit stream. It is 37-feet-long and six feet wide with a load capacity of 1.5 tonnes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Army dedicated a newly constructed pedestrian bridge to the residents of the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Jammu-based army public relations officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand.

The bridge constructed to enhance the connectivity of remote portions across the Mahu-Mangit stream is 37-feet-long and six feet wide. It has been named 'Friendship Bridge' and is capable of handling a load capacity of 1.5 tonnes.

The official Twitter handle of PRO Defence Jammu shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony of the pedestrian bridge, which they captioned, "#IndianArmy constructed a Friendship Bridge for Awaam at Ramban. An effort to enhance connectivity of remote portions of vill Mahu, Indian Army constructed a 37 Ft long & 6 Ft wide pedestrian bridge with load capacity of 1.5 tonne across Mahu- Mangit Nala."

'Friendship Bridge'

Lt Col Devender Anand said the steel bridge would allow pedestrians an easy passage by connecting the two villages, Mahu and Mangit. He said earlier, there was only a temporary bridge made of wood to connect the two sides, so people faced numerous challenges while using it.

The Lt Col said, "In the past, their access to the other side of the village was almost entirely blocked during the winter and early spring. In the winter, the villagers could not cross the wooden bridge fearing snow, and due to frequent flooding of the stream in spring, it was difficult to go to the other side."

He said the newly constructed bridge has enabled the residents of Rambada to commute on either side of the stream throughout the year. It has made basic services and markets accessible to all, reported NDTV.

Lt Col Anand added that the friendship bridge would benefit over 1,200 people of the village, who expressed gratitude to the Army for constructing it in less than two weeks.

Other Similar Projects Under Indian Army

In the meantime, the 52 RCC GREF, a wing of the Border Roads Organisation, on Tuesday (September 27) started re-constructing the 240-foot-long CI-40R Bailey Suspension Bridge over river Chenab at Maitra in the Ramban district.

District Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam and Additional Deputy Commissioner Harbans Lal Sharma visited the site and took stock of the headway on re-launching the bridge.

Also Read: Amid Festivities, Delhi Police To Plant Dummy Explosives To Evaluate Alertness Of Security Forces

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Jammu & Kashmir 
Friendship Bridge 
Rambada District 
Steel Bridge 

Must Reads

Delhi Government To Provide Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia To Families Of 28 COVID-19 Warriors
Journalism Student Details Assault By Uber Auto Driver On Twitter, Accused Arrested On Immediate Action
Knotting Self- Independence: Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Underprivileged Women Through Weaving
Rising Popularity Of Western Casino Classics Has Not Overthrown Traditional Indian Games
Similar Posts
Knotting Self- Independence: Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Underprivileged Women Through Weaving
Uplifting

Knotting Self- Independence: Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Underprivileged Women Through...

Ankita Singh
Uttar Pradesh: Underprivileged Kids Setup Durga Pandal Using Recycled Waste To Convey Theme Of Women Empowerment
Uplifting

Uttar Pradesh: Underprivileged Kids Setup Durga Pandal Using Recycled Waste To Convey Theme Of Women...

The Logical Indian Crew
Specially-Abled Soldiers Of Indian Army To Be Trained To Join Paralympic Athletes
Uplifting

Specially-Abled Soldiers Of Indian Army To Be Trained To Join Paralympic Athletes

The Logical Indian Crew
How To Make A Nation Disable Friendly? Singapore Has Few Lessons For India & Everyone Else
Uplifting

How To Make A Nation Disable Friendly? Singapore Has Few Lessons For India & Everyone Else

The Logical Indian Crew
Maa Robot: Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own
Uplifting

'Maa Robot': Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X