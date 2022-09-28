'Friendship Bridge': Army Constructs 37-Feet-Long Steel Bridge Within 2 Weeks In Jammu & Kashmir

The Indian Army dedicated a newly constructed pedestrian bridge to the residents of the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Jammu-based army public relations officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand.

The bridge constructed to enhance the connectivity of remote portions across the Mahu-Mangit stream is 37-feet-long and six feet wide. It has been named 'Friendship Bridge' and is capable of handling a load capacity of 1.5 tonnes.

The official Twitter handle of PRO Defence Jammu shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony of the pedestrian bridge, which they captioned, "#IndianArmy constructed a Friendship Bridge for Awaam at Ramban. An effort to enhance connectivity of remote portions of vill Mahu, Indian Army constructed a 37 Ft long & 6 Ft wide pedestrian bridge with load capacity of 1.5 tonne across Mahu- Mangit Nala."

'Friendship Bridge'

Lt Col Devender Anand said the steel bridge would allow pedestrians an easy passage by connecting the two villages, Mahu and Mangit. He said earlier, there was only a temporary bridge made of wood to connect the two sides, so people faced numerous challenges while using it.

The Lt Col said, "In the past, their access to the other side of the village was almost entirely blocked during the winter and early spring. In the winter, the villagers could not cross the wooden bridge fearing snow, and due to frequent flooding of the stream in spring, it was difficult to go to the other side."

He said the newly constructed bridge has enabled the residents of Rambada to commute on either side of the stream throughout the year. It has made basic services and markets accessible to all, reported NDTV.

Lt Col Anand added that the friendship bridge would benefit over 1,200 people of the village, who expressed gratitude to the Army for constructing it in less than two weeks.

Other Similar Projects Under Indian Army

In the meantime, the 52 RCC GREF, a wing of the Border Roads Organisation, on Tuesday (September 27) started re-constructing the 240-foot-long CI-40R Bailey Suspension Bridge over river Chenab at Maitra in the Ramban district.

District Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam and Additional Deputy Commissioner Harbans Lal Sharma visited the site and took stock of the headway on re-launching the bridge.

