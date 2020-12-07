Protesting Farmers At Singhu Border Get 'Free WiFi' Service As 'Gupt Sewa'

Thousands of farmers protesting on the Delhi side of the barricades set up by the police at the Singhu border were pleased to find out that they had been gifted seamless internet connectivity.

According to media reports, several cardboard pieces flashing login ID and password on Saturday, December 5, were put across intersections to enable the farmers to access the internet without difficulties. The carboards read 'Free Wifi— From Your Abhishek'.

Free WiFi at Shingu Border. pic.twitter.com/MWasVz2utj — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 6, 2020

"We call the service of such Good Samaritans as 'gupt sewa' (anonymous service). There are people who do good, but don't want to be identified," said Sukwinder Singh, a resident of Sabhra village in Tarn Taran and joint secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan Committee (Punjab), reported Hindustan Times.

The cardboard pieces carried the access details and mentioned the donor as "Aapka Abhishek" (your Abhishek) but they didn't carry a full name, name of any organisation or any contact number.

The elated farmers said that finding free internet service was like a blessing as they had been struggling due to poor connectivity for days and were unable to make video calls to their families and share their stories online.

"Due to a large gathering here, the phone network has been a problem. We were facing call drops and were hardly able to use the internet," said Ramandeep Singh, a farmer from Rampura in Bhatinda.



"The internet now is much better than before. Farmers are using this internet to even make voice calls. It has also helped the younger men to share content on social media," said Jasveer Singh Piddi, the Vice-President of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (Punjab)



The publication also reported that there were also a couple of individuals who are mainly into broadcasting the protests and had gotten Wi-Fi installed by paying an exorbitant price.

"Network has been a problem here and I wasn't able to broadcast from here. So, someone offered to install Wi-Fi for a single user and charged me ₹25,000 for installation and a month's usage. Since the protests are likely to continue for long, I decided to pay," said Jitender Singh, a resident of Amritsar who runs a religious TV channel.

