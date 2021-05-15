Doctor Volunteers For Free COVID Duty At Mysuru Hospital That Saved His Mother

With the second wave of the coronavirus hitting the country, health professionals and medical staff have been working tirelessly to save the lives of the patients. In such a situation, a heartwarming token of gratitude comes from a doctor who volunteered free of cost for a hospital that had earlier saved his mother's life.

Dr Harsha moved from Chandigarh and decided to volunteer to work at a COVID-19 hospital in Karnataka's Mysuru where his mother was admitted in a critical stage and was able to recover due to the efforts put in by the doctors.

The New Indian Expess reported that the doctor is pursuing his Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Radiodiagnosis from the prestigious PGIMER in Chandigarh. Earlier, his 48-year-old mother Rajalakshmi got infected with COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Maddur, Mandya district.

Soon her condition worsened as her vitals started fluctuating and she was in an immediate need of an ICU. After being denied admission by several hospitals, stating her critical condition, a COVID hospital in Mysuru agreed to admit her. Dr. Harsha said that after all the rejection from several hospitals, finally the Mysuru District Hospital and District Surgeon Dr Rajeshwari H R, the district surgeon, took up her case and admitted her to the hospital.

Soon after 10 days of care and proper treatment, his mother recovered and was discharged from the ICU. Dr. Harsha's happiness knew no bounds and he was immensely gratified by the service of the medical staff in the hospital and their dedication in treating her. In return, Dr. Harsha wore a PPE kit and has been treating patients in the hospital for free, ever since then.

The doctor said that the hospital has sufficient medical facilities and good infrastructure but due to the shortage of medical staff, the hospital was having a difficult time coping with the increasing patient load. In view of this, the noble doctor has even extended his leave to volunteer in the hospital. District Surgeon Dr Rajeshwari H R also appreciated the young doctor for his dedication and efforts.

"We are in dire need of more doctors and specialists and every extra hand can make much difference," she said.

