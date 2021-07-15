Former IPS Officers, Philanthropists Join Hands To Feed Needy In Ahmedabad

Nearly 250 men, women and children lined up outside YMCA in Ahemdabad on Wednesday, July 14, to devour a sumptuous meal for free. A joint initiative by retired IPS Officers, philanthropists and a hotelier, the drive was aimed at feeding underprivileged children. Shree Sai Women, the Children Welfare Trust and Mumbai Roti Bank launched "Free Food Sewa" in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Narhari Amin and Gujarat Charity Commissioner YM Shukla. Amongst those present were retired officers from the Indian Police Services PP Pandey, AK Jadeja and Keshav Kumar.

The Initiative Was Launched In Maharashtra

The initiative of Roti Bank had begun in Maharashtra and found its way to Ahemdabad. Amin said that the initiative was being led by former IPS officers who have played a pivotal role to help the underprivileged in COVID times. "I pray that young children benefit the most out f this system and study hard to break through poverty and earn for themselves," he added.

Aim To Provide Food To 1,000 By End Of Month

The founder of Shree Sai and Children Welfare Trust told the Indian Express, "Our organization was already working for the underprivileged during the second wave of COVID. We were contacted by retired IPS Officer Keshav Kumar, who suggested that they introduce a citizen's initiative on the lines of Mumbai Roti Bank in Ahemdabad." After that, the organization spoke to another retired IPS officer Sivanandan of the Maharashtra Police, who is now the managing trustee of Mumbai Roti Bank. The collective aim is to provide food to 1,000 people by the end of July.

