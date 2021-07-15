Uplifting

Former IPS Officers, Philanthropists Join Hands To Feed Needy In Ahmedabad

Nearly 250 men, women and children lined up outside YMCA in Ahemdabad on July 14 to devour a sumptuous meal for free.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   15 July 2021 2:10 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-15T19:45:37+05:30
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Ratika Rana
Former IPS Officers, Philanthropists Join Hands To Feed Needy In Ahmedabad

Image Credit: The Indian Express


Nearly 250 men, women and children lined up outside YMCA in Ahemdabad on Wednesday, July 14, to devour a sumptuous meal for free. A joint initiative by retired IPS Officers, philanthropists and a hotelier, the drive was aimed at feeding underprivileged children. Shree Sai Women, the Children Welfare Trust and Mumbai Roti Bank launched "Free Food Sewa" in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Narhari Amin and Gujarat Charity Commissioner YM Shukla. Amongst those present were retired officers from the Indian Police Services PP Pandey, AK Jadeja and Keshav Kumar.

The Initiative Was Launched In Maharashtra

The initiative of Roti Bank had begun in Maharashtra and found its way to Ahemdabad. Amin said that the initiative was being led by former IPS officers who have played a pivotal role to help the underprivileged in COVID times. "I pray that young children benefit the most out f this system and study hard to break through poverty and earn for themselves," he added.

Aim To Provide Food To 1,000 By End Of Month

The founder of Shree Sai and Children Welfare Trust told the Indian Express, "Our organization was already working for the underprivileged during the second wave of COVID. We were contacted by retired IPS Officer Keshav Kumar, who suggested that they introduce a citizen's initiative on the lines of Mumbai Roti Bank in Ahemdabad." After that, the organization spoke to another retired IPS officer Sivanandan of the Maharashtra Police, who is now the managing trustee of Mumbai Roti Bank. The collective aim is to provide food to 1,000 people by the end of July.

Also Read: Withdraw Cases Filed Under Section 66A Of IT Act: Home Ministry Directs States

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian