Free Education, House For 14-Yr-Old Indore Egg Seller Whose Cart Was Overturned By Civic Body Officials Over Bribe

Last week, a 14-year-old Paras Raykar, who is an egg seller in Indore, was in for shock when civic body officials overturned his handcart over refusal to pay Rs 100 bribe. However, he has now received a helping hand from several people, including politicians.

Reportedly, the boy and his siblings were offered free education. His family now owns a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The family claimed that they were even offered help by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Paras Raykar's hand cart full of eggs were allegedly overturned by Municipal Corporation workers on July 22, after he refused to pay a bribe of Rs 100.

Several people have now offered the boy thousand of rupees in cash.



Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh promised that he would look after the education of the teen and his brother. He also sent the boy Rs 10,000 as financial assistance.

"I got a call from Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who promised us of better education and sent me Rs 10,000 through our known person Chandrashekhar Raikwar," India Today quoted Raykar as telling ANI.

