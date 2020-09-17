US: Former Drug Addict Donates Kidney To Cop Who Arrested Her Years Ago

A woman from Alabama, United States, a recovering drug addict, saved the life of a police officer who arrested her several times by donating a kidney to him.

Accordion to a report by Fox News, Jocelynn James, who has now been sober for years, had battled severe drug addiction due to which she lost her job and used break-ins to fund her addiction.

Between 2007 and 2012, she was arrested 16 times and was even on the state's 'Most Wanted' list. A number of times, James was locked up by Phil Campbell officer Terrell Potter. The 40-year-old credits the now-retired officer for helping her turn her life around.

Last November, Jame's came across a Facebook appeal by Potter's daughter, stating that the former officer needed a kidney transplant. James then reached out to his daughter and offered to donate one of her kidneys to the cop.



"I still can't tell you what the post says because I never read it fully. I just saw that the man needed a kidney and the Holy Spirit spoke to me and said 'you have that man's kidney.' It was that simple. And I threw my phone down and I was like, 'God, I don't have time to give a man a kidney. I literally work 78 hours a week," James told VUMC Voice, the news magazine of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

James donated her kidney to the former officer in July at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville and they are both doing well.

"That's one of the most unlikely candidates for someone to give you a kidney: somebody you put in jail. And if you asked me for a list of a hundred people who would give me a kidney, her name would not be on that list," Potter said.