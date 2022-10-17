Inspiring Journey! Know How APJ Abdul Kalam's Former Driver Became College Lecturer In Tamil Nadu

All section
Inspiring Journey! Know How APJ Abdul Kalams Former Driver Became College Lecturer In Tamil Nadu

Image Credit: Twitter/ Parthiban Shanmugam, Bhaskar

Uplifting
Tamil Nadu,  17 Oct 2022 10:24 AM GMT

A 60-year-old man, who served as the driver of APJ Abdul Kalam two decades ago, is now an assistant professor at Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Tamil Nadu. On many occasions, he mentioned that Kalam helped and encouraged him to achieve big in life.

The former driver of APJ Abdul Kalam, V Kathiresan, is now an assistant professor at Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Tamil Nadu. He served the 11th president of India as a driver two decades ago, but he still recalls how he received help and encouragement from Kalam to achieve big in life.

He joined the Indian army in 1979 and completed his training in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh as an electrical mechanic. In the late 1880s, the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) appointed Kathiresan as Kalam's driver-cum-assistant where he served till 1991.

He worked as a driver of the former president for five years and learned many things from his experiences. During his service, Kalam noticed him reading books, newspapers, and magazines several times. After this, Kalam encouraged him to study further and gave him monetary aid.

Turnaround In Kathiresan's Life

Kathiresan was a bright student since childhood but had to drop his studies after his father's death. Kalam's encouragement brought a ray of hope inside him to pursue studies again. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) in history and attended Madurai Kamaraj University to complete his Master of Arts (MA) in history.

He joined the Chief Education Officer's office in 1996 to support his educational finances. His father owned some lands from where his wife used to run the family, and he used to spend all his earnings on studies. Kathiresan used to study at night after completing his job at CEO's office.

According to a report by the DNA, he wrote a letter to Kalam and his former boss replied to his letter after assuming the president's office. In the letter, he mentioned, "I have quit DRDL and joined CEO's office." Kathiresan says, "I still have Kalam's letter with me."

Later, he completed his MA in political science and PhD from Tirunelveli. Soon after completing his education, he joined the Arignar Anna Government Arts College as an assistant professor. Kathiresan's journey inspires many as he achieved his goals and became successful with his consistent dedication and hard work.

Also Read: Marketing Postgraduate Turns Part-Time Taxi Driver To Support His 65-Year-Old Father, Netizens React

APJ Abdul Kalam 
V Kathiresan 
Tamil Nadu 

