K Kanimozhi faced hardships in her childhood that prevented access to food and a proper livelihood. Having experienced food insecurity herself in the land of plenty, she could comprehend how hard the pandemic would be on the homeless people.

A resident of Alagappa Nagar in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur, Kanimozhi, works as a helper in a ration shop on Ariyur College Road. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she spotted older people on the street, without shelter and food, while returning home from work.

She took it upon herself to serve the needy and started an initiative - Maruvom Matruvom with her close friends. She has been serving lunch and dinner to nearly 25 people for over 15 days now. Although Kanimozhi bears all the expenses with her meager earnings, the group created a Whatsapp group to raise funds to continue the service.

The 27-year-old says that she, unfortunately, cannot help everyone but wants to do her bit at this need of the hour.

Kanimozhi has been living with her grandmother ever since she lost her parents as a child and has completed her Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course.

"When I was in school, I used to help students who lost their parents like me, with new clothes with my friends' support. I also helped them during festivals like Deepavali," The New Indian Express quoted her as saying.

The group has decided to serve the people until the present lockdown due date, i.e., on June 7, but would continue the service if the lockdown extends.

