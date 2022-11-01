'Fulfilled My Late Husband's Dream': Meet First Female Indian Army Officer From Cold Deserts Of Ladakh

Rigzin Chorol, with strong determination, became the first female Ladakhi Indian Army officer. After undergoing training sessions for 11 months in the Officers' Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, she fulfilled her late husband's dream.

During the ceremony, she held her son and said that she had fulfilled Rigzin Kendal's dream, as he wanted her to become an Indian Army officer. Rigzin lost her husband, Rifleman Rigzin Kendal of 3 Ladakh Scouts, in a tragic incident while performing his duty, reported Zee News.

She became Ladakh's pride after becoming the first woman from the cold desert to be commissioned as an Indian Army officer. She passed out from the OTA, Chennai, on Saturday (October 29) after a gruelling 11 months of training. She was among the 151 male cadets and 35 female cadets who passed the same course.

#VeerNari

India's Pride

Lt Rigzin Chorol who lost her husband Rfn Rigzin Kendal of 3 Ladakh Scouts with her son and proud family members during the Passing Out Parade of SSC W28 Course in OTA Chennai after a gruelling 11 months training.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/hQ7en8PqZS — Army Training Command,Indian Army (@artrac_ia) October 30, 2022

Living Dreams Of Rifleman Rigzin Kendal

Lt Chorol completed her graduation from Economics and married Rifleman Rigzin Kendal. After her husband passed away in a tragic incident, she developed a strong determination to become an officer in the Indian Army as her husband always wanted her to be one.

When she officially became an officer during the ceremony, she mentioned, "It's like living and realising my husband's dream. As an Indian Army officer, I will be able to offer a proud environment at home, especially to my children."

The newly commissioned officer of the Indian Army also highlighted that she missed 11 months of her son's childhood due to the training session in Chennai. "I am sure my husband will be proud of his wife," she added. Lt Chorol's journey has inspired many on the internet as it highlights that anyone with genuine passion and determination can achieve their goals in life, despite adverse circumstances.

Also Read: Jamshed J Irani Passes Away At 85: Know About This Mammoth Figure & Steel Man Of India