Caste discrimination
'Fulfilled My Late Husband's Dream': Meet First Female Indian Army Officer From Cold Deserts Of Ladakh

Ladakh,  1 Nov 2022 7:30 AM GMT

Lt Rigzin Chorol has become the first female Indian Army officer from the Ladakh region. She lost her husband, Rifleman Rigzin Kendal of 3 Ladakh Scouts, in a tragic incident while performing his duty.

Rigzin Chorol, with strong determination, became the first female Ladakhi Indian Army officer. After undergoing training sessions for 11 months in the Officers' Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, she fulfilled her late husband's dream.

During the ceremony, she held her son and said that she had fulfilled Rigzin Kendal's dream, as he wanted her to become an Indian Army officer. Rigzin lost her husband, Rifleman Rigzin Kendal of 3 Ladakh Scouts, in a tragic incident while performing his duty, reported Zee News.

She became Ladakh's pride after becoming the first woman from the cold desert to be commissioned as an Indian Army officer. She passed out from the OTA, Chennai, on Saturday (October 29) after a gruelling 11 months of training. She was among the 151 male cadets and 35 female cadets who passed the same course.

Living Dreams Of Rifleman Rigzin Kendal

Lt Chorol completed her graduation from Economics and married Rifleman Rigzin Kendal. After her husband passed away in a tragic incident, she developed a strong determination to become an officer in the Indian Army as her husband always wanted her to be one.

When she officially became an officer during the ceremony, she mentioned, "It's like living and realising my husband's dream. As an Indian Army officer, I will be able to offer a proud environment at home, especially to my children."

The newly commissioned officer of the Indian Army also highlighted that she missed 11 months of her son's childhood due to the training session in Chennai. "I am sure my husband will be proud of his wife," she added. Lt Chorol's journey has inspired many on the internet as it highlights that anyone with genuine passion and determination can achieve their goals in life, despite adverse circumstances.

