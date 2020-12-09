Financial Times Names Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja As One Of The Most Influential Women Of 2020

The Financial Times (FT) Weekend Magazine has named Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja as one of the 12 most influential women of 2020.

Fondly known as Shailaja Teacher, she received global recognition for her work as Health Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was even invited as a panellist at the UN Public Service Day.



UK's Prospect Magazine has named her as the 'top thinker' of the COVID-19 age. Apart from this, The Guardian too published a feature calling her 'the Coronavirus slayer'.

"Throughout this difficult year, women have emerged more prominently than ever on the world stage as politicians and scientists, activists and authors. Over the next few days, we celebrate those who have put their stamp on 2020," published Financial Times Magazine.

The list prepared by the magazine includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, artist Taylor Swift, the US politician who played a key role in Joe Biden winning Georgia-Stacey Abrams, US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; President of Taiwan - Tsai Ing-Wen; US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and others.

The list titled 'Women of 2020 was prepared after taking inputs from the readers of the magazine.

According to reports, Shailaja Teacher was nominated by a reader named LondonReader. While nominating the Health Minister, the reader also referred to her as Coronavirus Slayer -the title bestowed to her by the Guardian.

"I nominate Kerala's coronavirus slayer and rock-star health minister for remarkable health outcomes," the reader stated.

The list prepared is an attempt to profile some of the most influential women of the year.

