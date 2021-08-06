Uplifting

Heartening! Cops Help Woman Deliver Baby In Autorickshaw Amid Floods In Madhya Pradesh

The touching incident was widely shared across social media with people lauding the two female cops for their swift action and humanitarian gesture.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   6 Aug 2021
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Heartening! Cops Help Woman Deliver Baby In Autorickshaw Amid Floods In Madhya Pradesh

Image Credits: ANI, Pixabay

In a heartwarming incident, two lady cops on Thursday, August 5, helped a pregnant woman to deliver her baby safely inside an autorickshaw that was stuck on a flooded road in Suthalia town of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, an officer said, according to The New Indian Express.

Sub-inspector Arundhati Rajawat and constable Itishree Rathore found that the woman in the autorickshaw was experiencing severe labour pain and needed immediate attention, as the three-wheeler was not able to move due to water-logging on the road caused by a heavy downpour.

The duo called a nurse immediately upon realising that the lady will not be able to make it to the hospital in time for medical help. The nurse rushed to the spot along with the two policewomen, an official said.

He further added that the police officers and the nurse helped the woman deliver the baby boy safely in the vehicle.

After the water level on the road receded, the woman with her newborn was shifted to a community health centre for treatment and care, where both are said to be stable.

The heartening incident was widely shared across social media with people lauding the female cops for their swift action and humanitarian gesture.

Meanwhile, the floods in Madhya Pradesh have affected more than 55,000 people living in 493 villages, Of them, 31,000 have been rescued and 16,000 shifted to makeshift camps, Hindustan Times reported.

Over 70 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force are carrying out the rescue operations.

Also Read: Siliguri Police Launches Aerial Surveillance To Tackle Law And Order Situation

