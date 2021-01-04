Photo Of Proud Father On Duty 'Saluting' His DSP Daughter Goes Viral

When Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar saluted his daughter Deputy Superintendent of Police Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, tears rolled down the eyes of not only the two but also the crowd that saw them.



The incident was a heart-warming display of pride of a father for his daughter. Both of them were in Tirupati for the Andhra Pradesh State Police Duty Meet called 'Ignite'. The meet is being held from Jan 4 to 7.



The humble Guntur DSP said that she felt uncomfortable noticing her father salute her. "This is the first time that we met on duty. I wasn't very comfortable with him saluting me, after all, he's my father. I asked him not to salute me, but it happened. I also returned the salute," she said.



Hailing from 2018 batch, Jessy met her father face-to-face for the first time on duty since she became a part of the department.



"My father is my major inspiration. I've grown up seeing him serve the people relentlessly. He has helped many people in whatever way he could. That's what made me choose this department. I have a very positive outlook towards the department," the DSP said as reported by The News Minute.



A situation on similar lines was seen in 2018, in Telugu state, where AR Uma Maheshwara Sarma, former Deputy Commissioner of Police saluted Sindhu Sarma, his daughter. Sindhu, a 2014 batch IPS officer, was posted as SP in Jagtial district, Telangana. The father-daughter duo came face-to-face during a meeting conducted by TRS in outskirts of Hyderabad. The photo of this touching moment went viral back then.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Tenali Family Spent Rs 2 Crore To Feed 6 Lakh People For 120 Days During Lockdown