Farmers' Protest: Over 50 Medical Camps Set Up For Farmers At Singhu Border

Around 50 free medical camps have been set up on Singhu border in Delhi, to provide free healthcare services to the farmers. Various farmer unions have been protesting on the border for the past 15 days over the recently enacted Central farm laws.



Dr Kanwar Pal Singh, a volunteer from United Sikhs NGO, that has facilitated setting up many such camps, shared that several of them complained of fever and sore throat.

He also informed that all the protesters are taking necessary safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctors and volunteers said that many of the protesters have existing health problems, for which regular medicines are provided, and health check-ups are also being done.

"Our volunteers are available here round the clock. Ambulance service and even surgeons are available here. Two hospitals, within a distance of 1 km, are providing free treatment for minor problems to the protesters," said a volunteer as reported by ANI.

Khalsa Aid Distributes Sanitary Pads



As the protest has now been going on for days and is expected to continue for a while, Khalsa Aid, a social aid organisation identified that there would be a lot of women at the protest site who would need menstrual care products.

It distributed free sanitary pads to the women at the protest site. Apart from this, the organisation also installed portable washrooms for men and women at various location.

The farmers are protesting against the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by using voice vote, despite the objection put forward by opposition parties.



