Uplifting

Farmers' Protest: Over 50 Medical Camps Set Up For Farmers At Singhu Border

The doctors and volunteers said that many of the protesters have existing health problems, for which regular medicines are provided, and health check-ups are also being done.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   10 Dec 2020 2:12 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Farmers Protest: Over 50 Medical Camps Set Up For Farmers At Singhu Border

Image Credits: ANI

Around 50 free medical camps have been set up on Singhu border in Delhi, to provide free healthcare services to the farmers. Various farmer unions have been protesting on the border for the past 15 days over the recently enacted Central farm laws.

Dr Kanwar Pal Singh, a volunteer from United Sikhs NGO, that has facilitated setting up many such camps, shared that several of them complained of fever and sore throat.

He also informed that all the protesters are taking necessary safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctors and volunteers said that many of the protesters have existing health problems, for which regular medicines are provided, and health check-ups are also being done.

"Our volunteers are available here round the clock. Ambulance service and even surgeons are available here. Two hospitals, within a distance of 1 km, are providing free treatment for minor problems to the protesters," said a volunteer as reported by ANI.

Khalsa Aid Distributes Sanitary Pads

As the protest has now been going on for days and is expected to continue for a while, Khalsa Aid, a social aid organisation identified that there would be a lot of women at the protest site who would need menstrual care products.

It distributed free sanitary pads to the women at the protest site. Apart from this, the organisation also installed portable washrooms for men and women at various location.

The farmers are protesting against the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by using voice vote, despite the objection put forward by opposition parties.

Also Read: Financial Times Names Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja As One Of The Most Influential Women Of 2020

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian