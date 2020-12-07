Uplifting

'Real India': Sikhs Stand In Solidarity As Muslim Offer Prayers Amid Ongoing Farmers' Protests

In the video, it is seen that the Sikh farmers were standing in a circle while the Muslims offered prayers on the street, Singhu Border, Delhi. The farmers stopped all their activities during the time of namaz.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   7 Dec 2020 1:46 PM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, a heart-warming video of Sikh farmers standing in solidarity while the Muslim men prayed went viral on social media.

Earlier, another video of Muslim men organising langar for the farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border had gone viral.


