HeroCaste discrimination
Karnataka Farmers Daughter Fights All Odds, Cracks Prestigious National Law Exam

Image Credits: The Times Of India, Pixabay

Uplifting
Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka Farmer's Daughter Fights All Odds, Cracks Prestigious National Law Exam

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  20 Aug 2021 11:39 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Despite contracting COVID-19, 21-year-old Revathi managed to secure 176th rank at the prestigious Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in the Scheduled Tribe category. She had recovered just a few months before her exam on July 23.

A farmer's daughter in Karnataka's Davanagere district has fulfilled her dreams and cleared the prestigious Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) despite facing immense hardships. With this, Revathi Nayaka is set to get admission at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala for a five-year integrated course.

Despite contracting COVID-19, the 21-year-old managed to secure 176th rank at the national level in the Scheduled Tribe category. She had recovered just a few months before her exam on July 23.

Residing from a drought-hit village of Hucchhavvanahalli in Davanagere taluk, Revathi's childhood had not a smooth sail. She has seen her father doing intense labour work to ensure the family does not sleep empty stomach at night.

"I want to become a judicial officer someday and serve society," she told The Times of India. Revathi finished her PU with PCMB combination from Sri Siddaganga PU college and was preparing for her CLAT when she contracted the virus.

Samaritan Comes To Rescue

In April, she was admitted to the district hospital where she spent few days. Struggling with her health, she applied for CLAT online. She was stuck on the hospital bed and with no other means to pay the exam fees, she thought she might have to skip the test. However, the dry land development board chairman, Jeevanmurthy admitted in the same ward, came forward for Revathi's help and offered to pay the money online.

"We are indebted for his help. If it would not have been his timely intervention and sparing his ATM card, my daughter might have lost the opportunity to apply for test," Revathi's father Manjunath said, while speaking to The Times of India.

After testing negative, she took coaching in May and June. "She is a well behaved and hard-working student. She dedicated her time from 8 am to 10 pm every day, barring only a lunch break. She would have bagged a higher rank if she had come three months earlier," Suresh Shastry, her mentor told the publication.

"She is very dedicated and her father also provides all the necessary support for her advancement," Justin D'Souza, headmistress of Siddaganga school added.

Also Read: Bihar Teacher Encouraging Girls' Education In Race For National Award 2021


Writer : Tashafi Nazir
Editor : Palak Agrawal
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
CLAT 2020 
Law Exam 
Farmer 
