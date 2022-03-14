Addressing Faculty Shortage, Bihar Govt To Set Up Science Labs In Schools With IIT Patna

All section
Caste discrimination
Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Devyani Madaik

12,  14 March 2022 5:56 AM GMT

The project's estimated cost is ₹79,649,900. In the first phase, seven model higher secondary schools with the highest enrolment will receive the laboratories, with a sum of ₹10,531,400. In the second phase, 43 model schools will be equipped with the facility at an estimated cost of ₹69,118,500.

The government higher secondary schools in Bihar have been facing an acute shortage of science teachers. Despite the government's ambitious exercise to ensure one higher secondary school in every panchayat, most of them lack adequate laboratory facilities.

When these students enrol in colleges, they face difficulties in developing a broad understanding of scientific concepts. The basic knowledge of the subject is developed between classes 9-12, and at this stage, the students are deprived of essentials.

Installing Labs In Two Phases

Addressing the issue, the state government will be tying up with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Patna) to set up science laboratories in the 50 model higher secondary schools across the state in two phases.

The project's estimated cost is ₹79,649,900, secondary education director Manoj Kumar told the media. Besides, a memorandum with the institute will be signed soon.

In the first phase, seven model higher secondary schools with the highest enrolment will receive the laboratories, with a sum of ₹10,531,400. In the second phase, 43 model schools will be equipped with the facility at an estimated cost of ₹69,118,500.

Making Science Learning Interesting

The move will ensure proper learning for students with lab work, prepare them before pursuing higher studies, and make science learning interesting. "The initiative needs to be a prerequisite in all secondary and higher secondary schools", Hindustan Times quoted a teacher of Patna University.

Govt's Initiative To Establish Higher Secondary Schools

In 2013, the state had decided to open a higher secondary school in every panchayat. Of the total 8,387 panchayats, the government set up 6,421 higher secondary schools in the regions which had none. The number has gone up to 9,360, but many still lack adequate infrastructure and teachers' strength.

