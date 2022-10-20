All section
Caste discrimination
From Child Marriage To Reaching Top Of Business World: Inspiring Story Of This Indian Entrepreneurs Resilience & Leadership

Image Credit- LinedkedIn/ Radhika Bajoria

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

From Child Marriage To Reaching Top Of Business World: Inspiring Story Of This Indian Entrepreneur's Resilience & Leadership

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Maharashtra,  20 Oct 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In 2006, Kalpana Saroj entirely took Kamani Industries out of an existential crisis, after which she was appointed as the Chairperson, and the court even transferred the company's ownership to her.

Kalpana Saroj is an Indian entrepreneur and TEDx speaker, but her present identity is not something she achieved overnight. Instead, her story is often described as the original 'Slumdog Millionaire' as she fought her way to reach the top with immense suffering and determination.

She was born in 1961 to a Marathi Buddhist family in the Roperkheda village of Akola in Maharashtra. She was the eldest of five siblings (three daughters and two sons). Her childhood was not as usual as other children's -- she was harassed at school and forced into marriage at the tender age of 12.

Attempting Suicide At Teenage

After marriage, Saroj relocated to a slum in Mumbai with her husband's family. Little did she know she would suffer physical abuse at the hands of her inlaws before getting rescued by her father, as per the information on Wikipedia.

Soon after, she left her husband and moved back to her village with her parents, but life was about to get more complicated. On her return, she was ostracised by the villagers for leaving her husband.

Under enormous societal pressure, Saroj decided to end her life and attempted suicide by consuming three bottles of termite poison insecticide at a teenage. She thankfully got saved when by chance, her aunt walked into the room and saw her in lethal condition, and rushed her to the hospital.

Second Inning In Life

At 16, Saroj came back to Mumbai to stay with her uncle and began working in a garment factory to support her family, where she earned ₹ 50 a month from sewing work.

Although her salary grew with the job, she could not save her sister's life as it was insufficient to pay for her treatment. The incident left a deep wound and made her realise that life without money was worthless, so she started working 16 hours daily.

After some time in the mid-1990s, Saroj decided to open her shop, for which she utilised the government loan programmes. She received a grant, and with ₹ 50,000 from her savings, she started a small furniture business in Thane. Later, with her profits from the company, she immediately began an NGO to save people from the employment crisis she had to undergo.

Reaching The Top Of The Business World

Kamani Industries was the first Indian company led by the workers' unions instead of the family heirs. These workers had approached Saroj to save and lead the business as they couldn't manage operations, to which she agreed.

However, from 2000 to 2006, the industry ran to the courts for bad debt. In 2006, Saroj entirely took the company out of an existential crisis, after which she was appointed as the Chairperson, and the court even transferred the company's ownership to her.

Later for her resilience and top leadership abilities, she was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2013. Currently, Kalpana Saroj has six successful companies worth Rs 1000 crore under her name.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Kalpana Saroj 
Entrepreneur 
Child Marriage 
Kamani Industries 

