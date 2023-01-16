All section
Caste discrimination
No Job Big Or Small: English Post-Graduate Quits Her Job At British Council To Run Tea Stall In Delhi

Image Credits: LinkedIn/ Brigadier Sanjay Khanna

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'No Job Big Or Small': English Post-Graduate Quits Her Job At British Council To Run Tea Stall In Delhi

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Delhi,  16 Jan 2023 10:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Sharmistha Ghosh is a post-graduate in English literature and was previously associated with British Council Library too. That is, until one day, she decided to quit and pursue a dream which deviates from the mainstream.

After years of investing time, money and effort in getting a Master's degree, it takes courage and a lot more determination to change your career and run a simple tea stall. Sharing a similar story of a strong-willed woman, veteran Brigadier Sanjay Khanna took to LinkedIn and talked about Sharmistha Ghosh.

Ghosh is a post-graduate in English literature and was previously associated with British Council Library too. That is, until one day, she decided to quit and pursue a dream which deviates from the mainstream.

Want To Make It As Big As Chaayos

Brimming with the hope of starting something of her own, Ghosh opened a small tea stall, locally known as a 'raydee' in Delhi Cantonment area's Gopinath Bazaar. When Ghosh approached her stall to have some tea, Brigadier Khanna was pleasantly surprised to see the tea stall owner speaking fluent English. Intrigued, he struck up a conversation with her.

Ghosh then revealed that she aims to make it as big as Chaayos, a renowned tea parlour chain spread across the country. This little chai shop is co-owned by Bhavna Rao, a friend of Ghosh's who works for Lufthansa. Ghosh's house help comes by in the evening to help her at the tea stall, which is a temporary set-up as of now, Khanna states. Not only does Ghosh work towards her dream, but she also provides an opportunity for her house help to earn some extra money by working at the stall.

'No Job Big Or Small'

Continuing the post, Khanna wrote, "I am writing this post & also posting this photo with her permission as I feel that there is nothing to be called low/small job & such people must be highlighted to motivate others." He added that one must have the passion & integrity to work towards their dream to turn them into reality.

He emphasised that his post is a message for the highly-qualified youths who are in "despair and are on the lookout for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature".

The post was shared 3 days ago, and so far, it has collected over 30,000 likes and 918 comments with 615 reposts. Many people, who were either pleasantly surprised or inspired by Ghosh's story, have left reactions on the post.

A user named Akhil Khatri wrote, "The story of Sharmistha Ghosh and Bhavna Rao is truly inspiring and shows that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. It's great to see how they are not only pursuing their own dream but also providing opportunities for others, such as their house help." Another user named Roshni Pillai wrote, "This is so inspiring and beautiful. I too will try to spot her in Gopinath Bazar soon if her area of operating remains the same."

Also Read: Honouring Bravery! 13-Year-Old To Receive National Bravery Award For Saving Brother From Being Electrocuted

