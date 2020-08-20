Uplifting

Elephant Chained For 30 Yrs In Pakistan Zoo Set Free After Court Order, Finds New Home In Cambodian Sanctuary

Many campaigners petitioned for his release claiming that he has been ill-treated at the zoo. What made the situation worse was that he was staying alone without any companion in the zoo.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Others/World   |   20 Aug 2020 5:53 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-20T11:28:19+05:30
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
An elephant who has spent more than 30 years of his life in chains at a zoo in Pakistan will finally be able to live a free life at his new home in Cambodia in an animal sanctuary.

According to a report, the elephant will be moved to a new sanctuary next month.

The elephant, Kaavan has been living in Pakistan's Islamabad Zoo for decades. Many campaigners have petitioned in the past for his release claiming that he has been ill-treated at the zoo. What made the situation worse was that he was staying alone without any companion in the zoo. His only companion in the zoo also passed away.

As campaigners voiced their concern on the cause and filed petitions, the Islamabad High Court in May declared that Kaavan should be freed from the zoo.

"Neither are there adequate facilities nor resources to provide living conditions that would meet the behavioural, social and physiological needs of the animals," said Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while ordering the release of the animal.

Following the orders, the Pakistan government decided to relocate Kaavan to a sanctuary in Cambodia. This has been viewed as a welcoming move by many animal rights activists as the elephant will now find a safe home along with other animals at the sanctuary.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

