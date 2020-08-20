Elephant Chained For 30 Yrs In Pakistan Zoo Set Free After Court Order, Finds New Home In Cambodian Sanctuary

An elephant who has spent more than 30 years of his life in chains at a zoo in Pakistan will finally be able to live a free life at his new home in Cambodia in an animal sanctuary.

According to a report, the elephant will be moved to a new sanctuary next month.

The elephant, Kaavan has been living in Pakistan's Islamabad Zoo for decades. Many campaigners have petitioned in the past for his release claiming that he has been ill-treated at the zoo. What made the situation worse was that he was staying alone without any companion in the zoo. His only companion in the zoo also passed away.

As campaigners voiced their concern on the cause and filed petitions, the Islamabad High Court in May declared that Kaavan should be freed from the zoo.

FTW's legal advocate, Owais paid Kaavan a visit with some fresh watermelon while he awaits the vets! We'll update as soon as the vets arrive! Have a lovely weekend & thank you for your support!https://t.co/dANUfDIV1k

FTW ❤️#ftw #freethewild #friday #kaavan #update pic.twitter.com/6wW5ll4q4K — Free The Wild (@ftwglobal) August 14, 2020

"Neither are there adequate facilities nor resources to provide living conditions that would meet the behavioural, social and physiological needs of the animals," said Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while ordering the release of the animal.



Following the orders, the Pakistan government decided to relocate Kaavan to a sanctuary in Cambodia. This has been viewed as a welcoming move by many animal rights activists as the elephant will now find a safe home along with other animals at the sanctuary.

