'Education Is As Important As Politics', Says 62-Year-Old Rajasthan MLA Appearing For Final Year BA Exams

A 62-year-old Rajasthan lawmaker has resumed his studies after a gap of around 40 years after being encouraged by his daughters.

Phool Singh Meena is not only an MLA from Udaipur Rural but is also a BA final year student who is currently writing his exams. He was the centre of attention when he came to appear for his Political Science paper at the Kota Open University centre in Udaipur on Tuesday. Meena says that education is as important as politics.

Meena has been a two-time MLA from the Udaipur Rural constituency. He has also earlier worked as a Ward Member in the Udaipur municipality. Even though he has been successful in his political area, he used to feel embarrassed because of his educational achievements.

He had only studied till Class 7. When Meena gave speeches to students, as a politician, he felt hollow as he was a school dropout. This made him realise the importance of education and urged him to pursue his studies again. Meena shares that he gave up studies and took up farming to assist his family after his father, who was in the Army, died.



However, he was determined to educate all his five daughters. At present, four of them are post-Graduates, and the youngest is pursuing a degree in law.

After Meena became an MLA for the first time in 2013, his daughters motivated him to resume his studies. "My daughters got me admitted to 10th class in 2013, and they used to teach me after they finished their own studies. Later, I passed the 12th standard exams, and now I am taking the final year BA exams, and hope to become a graduate soon," Meena told The New Indian Express.

The MLA now plans to complete his postgraduation degree and later pursue a doctorate. Meena's story inspires us and tells us that age is no bar to achieve our goals.

Also Read: Odisha: Saving Cattle Is Life's Mission For This Retired Police Officer