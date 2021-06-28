Uplifting

Heart Warming! Anupam Kher Promises To Sponsor Education Of 5-Year-Old Child Who Lost His Father

The actor shared a video of his chat with a five-year-old child at a railway station. During the conversation, the child revealed that he had lost his father. Anupam vowed to fund his education.

The Logical Indian Crew
Himachal Pradesh   |   28 Jun 2021 10:53 AM GMT
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Ratika Rana
Heart Warming! Anupam Kher Promises To Sponsor Education Of 5-Year-Old Child Who Lost His Father

Credits: Anupam Kher/ Instagram

Actor Anupam Kher has vowed to help a child who lost his father. Recently, he took to social media to narrate the story of meeting the child at a railway station, and learning about his father's loss.

The two were seen sitting on a bench at a railway station in Himachal Pradesh, where the boy told him about his train scheduled for the next day. A few moments later, they started walking, and the actor asked the little child about his father, to which Himanshu replied, "Vo toh marr gaye" (He is dead).


Kher is then seen asking the child's mother what happened. The mother says that the child's father died in an accident. In his caption on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, "I asked him a random question, and his matter-of-fact answer shook me completely." Further, he added that the Anupam Kher Foundation would bear all the expenses of Himanshu's education. This move by the actor struck a chord with thousands of Instagrammers, and the video was widely shared.

