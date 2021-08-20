Eco-Friendly Rakhi, Onam Gifts For You By Kerala School Children

A group of students from the DARE school in Kerala's Munnar are making eco-friendly gifting items for the occasion of Rakshabandhan and Onam this year.

Developmental Activities in Rehabilitative Education, DARE, is a centre for special education for kids facing physical and mental challenges. These children are between 5-20 years of age and are making Rakhis, festival-themed masks, and tote bags.

These green products are made using green gram, dal, dry pumpkin seeds, and even sunflower seeds. The motive behind this activity is to make children understand the meaning and significance of the festivals, The New Indian Express reported.

The faculty assigned the task as a part of their lockdown curricular activities. At present, these kids are back home amid the pandemic, but the school staff conducts house visits once a week to keep their updates.

The institute is managed by the non-governmental organisation Srishti Trust. All their handcraft collections are available to the public on the NGO's social media page.

DARE School



The school was formed in 1991 by Dolly Lai, wife of a Tata Tea (now Tata Global Beverages Ltd) manager, as a centre for motor coordination and basic education. The school had only five students initially, but after 25 years, it has trained hundreds of students. This year, around 56 students enrolled from several age groups.

The school is dedicated to rehabilitating children with special needs and creating sustainable livelihood for them.

Principal Shalu Gill told the media about other activities involving children, including functional academics, basic hygiene, social, self-help, and vocational skills.

The institute employ staff who are trained and certified by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

"They all have specific interests - some are skilled in painting while others in crafts or tailoring. Developing their skills through crafts helps improve concentration and creativity," the Principal was quoted as saying.

Also Read: CBI Books Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Five Other Leaders In Sexual Abuse Cases