Kerala: B.Tech Student's Drone Helps Rescue Fishermen

In the Thrissur district of Kerala, four fishermen who were stranded mid-sea after their vessel capsized near Thalikkualm coast were rescued with the help of a drone employed by a youth.

Dewang Subil, a 19-year-old second-year B Tech student from Christ University, Bengaluru, came to about the incident at around 10 am IST on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The Coast Guard and the Fisheries department were patrolling around the sea to find the missing fishermen. Around 10:30 am IST, Subil reached the beach. After about an hour he got permission from the police and other agencies to cruise into the sea, to look for the missing fishermen, reported The New Indian Express.

When Subil reached the coast and informed the fishermen about the technical assistance he could offer, they took him to the sea in their boat. When the boat reached around 11 nautical miles away from the coast, Subil flew his drone, and within 10 minutes one man was found floating in the sea clinging on to a fishing pot. The fishermen and coastal police then took the boat near to him, and soon, two other fishermen were located 200 meters away.

"It took some time to find the fourth fishermen as he was swimming close to shore after the accident. One fisherman was about to drown when I spotted him as his swimming skill was poor. Soon after he was rescued, he lost consciousness," he said.

The Coastal Police also confirmed that it was because of the Subil's drone that the four fishermen could be rescued. The sea was too rough that day, and without his expert help, it wouldn't have been possible.