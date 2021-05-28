Uplifting

Gujarat: 55-Yr-Old Specially-Abled Doctor Offers Treatment At Rs 20 For Low-Income Patients In Surat

Dr Sarosh Bhacca had met with an accident while he was studying neurosurgery which led to a hunched-over posture. However, the physical disability has not deterred him from serving the needy.

Gujarat   |   28 May 2021
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: Times Of India

Being disabled has not stopped this doctor from serving people. Dr Sarosh Bhacca, from Surat's Shahpore, has been running a clinic to cater to the patients in the area who require medical attention. He levies a consultation charge of just ₹20 which is also waived off for people belonging to the weaker section of society.

Dr Bhacca represents the fourth generation in the family of doctors who has been treating the needy.

Even amid the raging pandemic, the doctor has kept his doors open to the patients who cannot afford expensive healthcare services.

According to The Times of India, Dr Bhacca met with an accident while he was studying neurosurgery at Bombay Hospital Institue of Medical Science (BHIMS) in 1997. The accident led to a hunched-over posture whether he is sitting or standing.

He completed his MBBS and postgraduation in surgery from Government Medical College (GMC) in Surat before moving to neurosurgery. Later, he decided to continue his family's legacy —the clinic after his parents passed away.

The publication reported that the doctor practices as a general practitioner and most of his patients belong to the families who had been depending on the Bhaccas for medical urgencies.

"My father once said that 'treating people was earlier a service, now it is a profession and it will become industry in future'. His words have come true today. But I will continue to treat it as service and carry forward my family's legacy," the doctor said.

