Once Struggled With Skin-Related Issues, This Doctor-Turned-Entrepreneur Is Now Helping Thousands Get Healthy Skin
Uplifting
Once Struggled With Skin-Related Issues, This Doctor-Turned-Entrepreneur Is Now Helping Thousands Get Healthy Skin

Shweta Singh

Tamil Nadu,  30 Dec 2021 9:50 AM GMT

Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj founded 'Skin Envy' to employ latest technology in helping people get clear and healthy skin. She was recently conferred with the 'Style Icon Cosmetic Physician of the Year' award at the Golden Glory Awards.

Often the best innovations intend to solve concerns faced by the masses. During the process, an individual's personal experience acts as a catalyst —fueling their efforts and possibilities.

Similar is the story of a doctor-turned-entrepreneur whose childhood experience laid the foundation of her career as the founder and managing director of one of Chennai's most sought-after skin clinics.

Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj redefined the notions by going beyond her traditional role and embracing the digital makeover to become an Instagram influencer. She was recently conferred with the 'Style Icon Cosmetic Physician of the Year' award at the Golden Glory Awards.

The Backstory

Dr Selvaraj was raised in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Growing up, however, she constantly struggled with skin-related issues and wished to have a clear and healthy one. Her desire took her to the doors of several clinics but yielded no results.

Over the course of time, she visited Dubai, Bangkok, and South Korea to study skincare and understood that this was one of the pain points faced by several like her. From this, the idea to cater to such people and make them feel 'heard' started taking shape.

Soon after, Dr Selvaraj founded 'Skin Envy' which is based on result-oriented beauty treatments. She applied her own experience, spanning eight years of being in the skin and beauty industry, to understand the intricacies and employ the latest technology and solutions to give clear and beautiful skin to her customers.

As per reports, her venture was the first in Tamil Nadu to launch Alma Soprano Titanium, the first in India to launch Hollywood Spectra Laser, and the first in SAARC nations to launch Alma Prime X, thereby being at the forefront in incorporating the latest technology.

"At Skin Envy, we are dedicated to assessing the psychology of our clients to ascertain their concern and give them the best results," she told The Logical Indian.

The Road Ahead

Dr Selvaraj foresees bright prospects for cosmetology in India as people are more aware of and taking care of their skincare routine.

Mom to a seven-year-old, the doctor has a penchant for producing content on social media and is hugely famous on Instagram. Her success on the platform took off after one of her reels featuring her husband and son registered 43.6 million views on Instagram. She actively creates content around styling, fashion, and tradition. The habit of creating reels and positive feedback from her audience boosted her confidence which encouraged her to create valuable content.

She attributed a major chunk of her success to her mother, Mrs Lakshmi, who had dedicated her whole life to raising her with the best and her mother-in-law who inspired her to promote traditional fashion. She said that her husband had been the wind beneath her wings throughout her journey.

