Uttar Pradesh: Mandatory For Public Servants To Submit 'No Dowry' Affidavits

The Department of Women's Welfare under the Uttar Pradesh government had mandated that all government service officials to declare that they had received no dowry when they got married. The circular, released on October 12, mentioned that all public service officials married after April 31, 2004, would have to send an email with an affidavit by October 18. After that, the department for women's welfare would submit a report to Parliamentary Legislative Committee on the compliance of no-dowry and the action taken for non-compliance.

Manoj Rai, the Director of the Department of Women and Child Welfare, said, "This is probably for the first time when our department has sought a no-dowry affidavit from government servants in a serious bid to get the provisions of the anti-dowry law enforced in the state," Hindustan Times reported. The Prohibition of Dowry Act, 1961 mentions that all public servants in India are mandated to furnish a verified statement when joining work stating that they will not receive dowry when they get married.

Imprisonment Up to 5 Years

People aware of the matter said that officials from Parliamentary Legislative Committee were likely to visit the state shortly. As a follow up of Prohibition of Dowry Act 1961, the Uttar Pradesh government also framed Dowry Prohibition Rules in 1999.

As per the amendment on March 31, 2004, Rule 5 mentions that every government servant is mandated to furnish a self-attested affidavit to the appointing authority mentioning that they would not accept any dowry during their marriage.

The practice of dowry is, anyway, prohibited in India. The violation of the Prohibition of Dowry Act can be punished with imprisonment up to five years and a fine of ₹15,000 or the value of the dowry given, whichever is higher.

Also Read: Engineers In Making! 26 Out Of Haryana's Super 100 Bag IIT Seats