Meet Tucson Prime, Hyundai Brazil's Recent Stray Dog Employee

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   5 Aug 2020 1:31 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Meet Tucson Prime, Hyundai Brazil

Image Credit: hyundaibr/Instagram

The heartwarming story of Tucson Prime, a street dog adopted by a Hyundai showroom, has gone viral and won netizens over.

Tucson would often hang around a Hyundai car showroom in Brazil. Soon after befriending the employees, he was inducted into their family. He is now a Hyundai employee who even owns an identity card.

After being adopted by Hyundai in May this year, the dog has been promoted to a car salesman who now guards the Hyundai showroom.

Tucson Prime gained stardom after his story was shared on Instagram by Hyundai Brazil. Twitter and Facebook too were soon full of the pooch's pictures.

"Meet Tucson Prime, the sales dog at the Hyundai Prime dealership," the automotive manufacturer wrote while introducing their newest employee on Instagram. "The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the #Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers," they said.

Tucson the employee's own Instagram account has over 28,000 followers, with adorable pictures of him flooding the internet.


In a similar incident in Brazil last year, a stray kitten walked into the Order of Attorneys of Brazil building seeking shelter from a storm. He was soon hired by the firm and given his own identity card.

