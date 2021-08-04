Disability No Excuse: Teen Writes XII Board Exams With Toes, Scores 70%

Uplifting

Born with non-functional hands, Lucknow's Tushar Vishwakarma defied all obstacles by scoring 70 per cent in Class XII Boards. He neither demanded a writer for his exams nor asked for extra time from his teachers.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   4 Aug 2021
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: The Times of India

When it comes to achieving goals, disability is no excuse to fulfilling them and a disabled teenager has proved that. Tushar Vishwakarma was born with non-functional hands. However, that did not deter the young boy's spirits. He wrote all his exams with his toes, using blue and black pens to highlight points. The student of Creative Convent College in Lucknow neither requested a writer nor demanded extra time from the teachers to finish his exam and passed with a 70 per cent in his board exams. One of his teachers said that Tushar never made any excuses and attended all the classes. Moreover, his writing is very neat and tidy.

'Never Wanted My Disability To Become My Hurdle'

The Times of India quoted Tushar as saying, "Since my birth, both my hands did not function, but I never considered it as my shortcoming. When my two elder siblings started going to school, I also requested my parents to go to school. But, the hurdle was that how would I write. Trying to copy my siblings when they studied, I made my toes my hands and began writing from it." He further said that his father, Rajesh Vishwakarma has a small private job and had gone from school to school for his admission. Till grade IX, he studied in Model Public School and then moved to Creative Convent School. He never wanted his disability to become a hurdle in his success; therefore, he started writing with his toes in the nursery. He trained for six hours every day to improve his speed. He used his toes as his hands and used them to turn pages of the books and writing assignments and examinations.

He also mentioned how extra-supportive his teachers were. They allowed him to sit on the floor and appear for his examinations. He had scored 67 per cent in class X and was content with his performance. However, he wanted to improve in class XII and crossed the 70 per cent threshold. As a message, he said that "with a strong willpower, anybody can overcome obstacles".

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

