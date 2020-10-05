Delhi's Bangla Sahib To Offer India's 'Cheapest' Medical Care, Including MRI Scan At Rs 50

Serving the society with 'seva' or selfless service has been the essence of the Sikh community, and Gurudwaras have played a crucial role in extending community services by providing food and shelter.

In a step towards ensuring affordable healthcare to the masses, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi will start providing subsidised medical services where an MRI scan (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) would cost as low as ₹50.

India's"cheapest" diagnostic facility to start functioning at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in December and an MRI here will cost just Rs 50 pic.twitter.com/PEcMdW3stE — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 4, 2020

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) announced that it would provide advanced healthcare facilities with the country's 'cheapest' diagnostic facility, at affordable prices, on the gurudwara premises.

After a low-cost dispensary, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is now slated to open a cheap diagnostic facility. An ultrasound will cost Rs. 150 & an MRI Scan Rs. 50! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oZLKQblUTa — Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin (@ArvinderSoin) October 5, 2020

DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that a dialysis centre is also being set up which will start functioning next week. Detailing on the procurement, he stated that machines worth ₹6 crores were donated to the hospital including four machines for dialysis and a machine each for ultrasound, X-Ray and MRI.



The dialysis procedure at the Centre would cost only ₹600.



He further added that MRI scan services will be available for the less privileged for just ₹50. For others, an MRI scan will cost ₹800. Additionally, a committee of doctors has been set up to decide the eligibility for concessions.



People belonging to the lower-income groups will be able to get an X-Ray and ultrasound done for just ₹150.



Such an initiative gains significance during the current times when the government hospitals have been overburdened with treating COVID-19 patients, which has led to hundreds failing to access timely diagnosis and proper treatment.



The machines are being installed and the diagnostic centre will be operational in the first week of December. These will be the most affordable diagnostic services in the country, Sirsa said.



