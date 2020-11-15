Delhi: Sex Workers Get Second Livelihood Option By Painting Diyas

Without any income, amid lockdown, the sex workers at Garrison Bastion Road in Delhi are facing acute shortage of resources. To help them with their earning, the Delhi Police has provided them jobs of painting diyas for Diwali.

The Delhi Police has roped in around 200 sex workers to paint diyas (clay lamps) for the police force as a source of livelihood. In a three day camp, they were taught how paint diyas, the police purchased around 2,000 diyas worth ₹50,000 for this.

Apart from this, each worker was given as the sum of ₹500 along with a certificate, sweets and gifts. For continuing with this, a community hall is also being built near GB Road police post. It will give training in vocational courses to women who wish to learn new things and want to switch to another means of livelihood.

The DCP, Sanjay Bhatia informed that the sex workers were handed vouchers for a medical check-up. The programme, Hunar Jyoti, is being held in coordination with District Legal Services Authority. Many of them have also shown interest in tailoring.

Further, Bhatia said that ASI Kiran Sethi, the incharge of GB Road police post, has been regularly visiting several brothels. She has been interacting with the women who don't want to just stay dependent on prostitution.

Sethi began with organising yoga sessions for them in the lockdown. Initially, they were hesitant to participate, but over time some of them started have started coming forward.

