19-Yr-Old Girl Declared Brain Dead, Gifts Second Life To Four People Through Her Organs

A Class 8 student from Delhi gave four people a new lease of life by donating her organs. 19-year-old Lata underwent treatment for a neurological complication at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She was brought to the hospital's emergency department after having experienced multiple seizures. Later, she was diagnosed with raised intracranial pressure and hydrocephalus with shunt malfunction.

Diagnosed With Neuro-ophthalmic Complications

It is a rise in the pressure inside the skull that is a result of either a medical condition or brain injury. The hydrocephalus is the build-up of fluid in the cavities within the brain, which in Lata's case led to blockage of the shunt.



She was referred to the neurosurgery department and was undergoing treatment. But her health continued to deteriorate, and the surgeons declared her brain stem dead on Tuesday, February 8.

Mother's Plight

It was not a pleasant sight for a mother, witnessing her daughter living an artificial life through a support machine. For more than six years, Lata's mother, Divya Devi went from street to street encouraging people to donate their organs. She even reached out to people at the hospital premises several times, hoping to give her daughter a second chance in life.

Lata had eventually stopped responding to the treatment, and the doctors had declared her brain dead. There was no way she could be saved, they had confirmed.

After the declaration, AIIMS Organ Retrieval and Banking Organisation (ORBO) head, Dr Aarti Vij, approached the girl's mother, discussed the possibility of organ donation and counselled her about how one act could help save multiple lives. Without a second thought, Devi agreed to donate her daughter's organs.

"They told me that my daughter could save lives. I had always dreamt of doing her ''Kanyadaan'' someday, but that could not happen. Now, at least I could do her ''Angdaan'' give life to other people. May our daughter's organs give a new lease of life to others," Hindustan Times quoted Devi as saying.

Quoting Lata's example, Dr Aarti Vij said the message of organ donation needed to be put out, as it helps people decide when the time comes.

Organs Donated

Her heart was successfully transplanted to one patient; her liver and one kidney were allocated to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. The other kidney was sent to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation.

