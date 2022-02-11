All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
19-Yr-Old Girl Declared Brain Dead, Gifts Second Life To Four People Through Her Organs

Image Credits: Times of India, Wikimedia 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

19-Yr-Old Girl Declared Brain Dead, Gifts Second Life To Four People Through Her Organs

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Delhi,  11 Feb 2022 7:07 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The deceased, Lata, was diagnosed with raised intracranial pressure and hydrocephalus with shunt malfunction and was declared brain dead. Her heart was successfully transplanted to one patient; her liver and two kidneys were allocated to the concerned medical institutes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A Class 8 student from Delhi gave four people a new lease of life by donating her organs. 19-year-old Lata underwent treatment for a neurological complication at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She was brought to the hospital's emergency department after having experienced multiple seizures. Later, she was diagnosed with raised intracranial pressure and hydrocephalus with shunt malfunction.

Diagnosed With Neuro-ophthalmic Complications

It is a rise in the pressure inside the skull that is a result of either a medical condition or brain injury. The hydrocephalus is the build-up of fluid in the cavities within the brain, which in Lata's case led to blockage of the shunt.

She was referred to the neurosurgery department and was undergoing treatment. But her health continued to deteriorate, and the surgeons declared her brain stem dead on Tuesday, February 8.

Mother's Plight

It was not a pleasant sight for a mother, witnessing her daughter living an artificial life through a support machine. For more than six years, Lata's mother, Divya Devi went from street to street encouraging people to donate their organs. She even reached out to people at the hospital premises several times, hoping to give her daughter a second chance in life.

Lata had eventually stopped responding to the treatment, and the doctors had declared her brain dead. There was no way she could be saved, they had confirmed.

After the declaration, AIIMS Organ Retrieval and Banking Organisation (ORBO) head, Dr Aarti Vij, approached the girl's mother, discussed the possibility of organ donation and counselled her about how one act could help save multiple lives. Without a second thought, Devi agreed to donate her daughter's organs.

"They told me that my daughter could save lives. I had always dreamt of doing her ''Kanyadaan'' someday, but that could not happen. Now, at least I could do her ''Angdaan'' give life to other people. May our daughter's organs give a new lease of life to others," Hindustan Times quoted Devi as saying.

Quoting Lata's example, Dr Aarti Vij said the message of organ donation needed to be put out, as it helps people decide when the time comes.

Organs Donated

Her heart was successfully transplanted to one patient; her liver and one kidney were allocated to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. The other kidney was sent to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation.

Also Read: 'Plurality Over Uniformity': Over 1,850 Notables Pen Open Letter, Condemn Targeting Of Hijab-Wearing Women

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Delhi 
organ donation 
AIIMS 
Neuro-ophthalmic Complications 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X