Delhi Man Quits Lucrative Job, Walks 21,000 Kms To Create Awareness On Voluntary Blood Donation

It was December 2016 when Kiran Verma witnessed a tout selling his blood to a poor woman. That was the moment he decided to quit his high-paying marketing job and create awareness among people on blood donation.



The Delhi native has now embarked on a 21,000 kilometre long journey across the country, covering all the states and Union Territories, to champion the cause of voluntary blood donation. The 37-year-old has reached Tamil Nadu's Madurai city on the 50th day of his two-year campaign.

"I donated blood at a hospital in December 2016 after a distressed stranger called me. After meeting the recipient's family, I came to know that the blood was given to a poor patient from Chhattisgarh for Rs 1500," Verma said, according to The New Indian Express.



"Due to low income and demonetisation, the patient's wife was forced into prostitution to meet her husband's medical needs. I was shattered and quit my job the same day and rather chose to work towards ensuring free access to donated blood," he recalled.



The social worker set up 'Change with one foundation' a year later, through which he started the virtual, location-based blood donation mobile/website application 'Simply blood' that brings blood donors and recipients together. So far, the platform has saved nearly 35,000 lives.



Since the age of 19, Verma has donated blood 46 times. "By 2026, nobody in India should die waiting for blood," he said.

1,500 Kms Covered So Far

Starting his two-year walking campaign from Thiruvananthapuram on December 28 2021, he reached Tamil Nadu on February 8. So far, Verma has covered over 1,500 kilometres and will be now heading to Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.



During his solo journey on foot, Verma motivates the public by arranging open mic sessions or small gatherings with the help of the respective district administration and blood donation volunteer groups.



Earlier in 2018, he had travelled 16,000 kilometres across India, covering more than 6,000 kilometres on foot, to spread awareness on blood donation.

