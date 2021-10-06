All section
In A First, Delhi Govt Signs Pact With IIT Kanpur To Track Air Pollution Sources

Image Credits: Twitter, Wikimedia

Uplifting
Delhi,  6 Oct 2021 6:49 AM GMT

The Delhi government will be the first to launch a study to trace and monitor the sources of air pollution on a real-time basis. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this can go a long way in identifying and addressing various factors contributing to Delhi's pollution.

In a bid to combat air pollution in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been making consistent efforts. Now, the Delhi Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding between IIT Kanpur and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to provide accurate information about the sources of air pollution in the national capital and generate forecasts for air pollution management.

As per the government release, the air quality will be interpreted on a weekly, monthly as well as seasonal basis. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, molecular markers, secondary organic and inorganic aerosols will also be factored in. Monitoring oxides of nitrogen, ozone, sulphur dioxide, elemental carbon, organic carbon and other organic compounds will be part of the project.

Also, forecasting air quality and air quality index at various places within and outside Delhi will also be done, The Indian Express reported.

The Delhi government will be the first to launch a study to trace and monitor the sources of air pollution on a real-time basis. Kejriwal, during a cabinet meeting, said that this can go a long way in identifying the various factors contributing to Delhi's pollution and addressing those factors, News18 reported.

Mobile Air Quality Laboratory

A state-of-the-art mobile air quality laboratory will be developed, which will help check air quality daily and weekly in different areas. At the same time, a detailed action plan will be prepared for Delhi for the short and long term after a detailed analysis of air quality data received from supersite and the mobile laboratory.

The Delhi government will allocate ₹12.727 crore for the "real-time air pollution source apportionment and forecasting for advance air pollution management" project.

Professor Mukesh Sharma of IIT Kanpur submitted the detailed proposal for the project, which will be executed by a team of IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IISER Mohali and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). Acting as the nodal agency, the DPCC will finalise the terms of reference and payment conditions for the study.

According to the release, "low-cost unmanned spatial monitoring of hotspots and critical areas" is on the anvil. The project is supposed to spot the sources of air pollution at any place in Delhi — vehicles, stubble burning, biomass burning, factories and industries. The government can take action depending on the sources identified.

Also Read: AAI: Employees Allege Sale Of Assets To Adani Group At Fraction Of The Estimated Price


